Real España is on track for the final of the Clausura 2022 Tournament after beating Marathón

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The doors of the grand final of the Closing Tournament 2022 were touched by Real Spain, and twice. An impressive 0-2 victory against Marathón left the crossing of the classic Sampedrano on the verge of knockout. Only a cataclysm will prevent the 'Machine' from returning for the second championship in a row to the games where the title is in dispute. Incidentally, Real Spain also shook off 12 years of not beating the Green Monster in the Olympic stadium, the record was from April 10, 2010 by 2-1.

THE GUEST A meeting worthy of a semifinal began this key, where the show is always guaranteed. Before the 10th minute there had already been three clear scoring chances in both frames. The first where Jhow Benavídez finished off inside the area and goalkeeper Denovan Torres took it out. Following, the purslane Juan Vieyra headed almost level with the grass and Luis ‘Buba’ López had to send the ball to the corner kick.

And Júnior Lacayo inexplicably defined lousy with the bow only after a lag by Carlos Bernárdez. However, ‘Lacayito’ had his revenge in the 26th minute. Franklin Flores withstood the marking of the improvised right-winger, Luis Garrido, and took the center, where Júnior Lacayo rose into the air and nailed the ball with a superb header. Great goal and aurinegro jubilation before the silence of the Metropolitan colossus.

The reaction of the ‘Green Bellies’ was not what was expected, Juan Vieyra had to appear with a free kick, where Buba López deflected again. THE TOMBSTONE ‘Buba’ López kept Argentinian Juan Vieyra at bay and another shot from a free kick was controlled by the experienced ‘Máquina’ goalkeeper when the match had just begun in the second half. Real España acted intelligently and without despair, gradually raised the lines, taking advantage of the fragility in the lower area of ​​the purslane.

I went there where they struck again, Carlos ‘Chapetía’ Vargas and Kevin Álvarez combined, and the latter centered where the only teammate was. In the play, Allans Vargas, Bryan Barrios and Denovan Torres remained as observers, in the first row, only Carlos Bernárdez jumped in to make it 0-2. Delirium of the aurinegros and long faces of the purslane. Undoubtedly, the entry of the young Odín Ramos changed the face of Marathón, the only one that worked for the Uruguayan coach Manuel Keosseián. Odín took out a powerful shot from long distance, but ‘Buba’ López once again showed off with the new cover.