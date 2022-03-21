Real España takes a tight victory against Platense, leagues its best winning streak and becomes leader of the Clausura

2022-03-19
While one continues unstoppably up, the other is unstoppable down. Royal Spain narrowly defeated 3-2 Platense in Morazán and jumped to the leadership of the tournament Closure 2022.
The aurinegros goals were the work of Franklin Flores at minute 17, Marco Aceituno at 44 and Kevin Álvarez from a penalty at 83. Jorge Cardona at 52 and André Orellana at 90+8 scored for the selacios.
With this victory, the Machine linked its seventh win in a row and with 21 points it placed first in the Clausura 2022. Waiting for what Victoria and Platense do this Sunday. Watch Clausura Position Table
A machine that erased the porteños in the first part
Those led by Héctor Vargas fueled a good first half and had to go into the break with a bulky score.
Franklin Flores at 17 opened the scoring with a powerful left footed shot that burned goalkeeper Francisco del Riego’s hands and nested in the nets.
The Mexican Omar Rosas had to extend the count, but he crashed two balls into the post and the third just in front of the goal sent it out.
When it seemed that the aurinegros were going to rest up by the minimum, at 44 Marco Aceituno shook a mark on the edge of the area and took a cross shot.
The Shark reacted, but did not adjust
For the complement, Ramón Maradiaga brought in William Moncada, Roger Iscoa and José Rodríguez to try to come back.
At 52 came the discount after a great goal from a free kick by Jorge Cardona that Luis “Buba” López adorned with his fly.
The aurinegros got complicated at minute 63 when “Buba” was sent off for a double yellow card. The selacios took advantage of the numerical inferiority and turned in search of the equality.
Despite the numerical inferiority, the professors did not give up the attack and maintained the offensive proposal. The award came at minute 83.
Gerson Chavez was brought down by Elder Ramos and Selvin Brown called for a penalty. Kevin Álvarez was in charge from the spot to put the third.
Platense did not wrinkle and pressed until the end and in the last breath (90 + 8) he got the second goal with a lethal header from André Orellana. But the time did not adjust.
The Selacians return to the edge of the abyss. They are still in the basement of the accumulated table with 17 points. 10 behind Real Sociedad, which is penultimate with 27 units, and 12 behind Honduras Progreso, which occupies the eighth box with 29 units.
DATA SHEET
ROYAL SPAIN: Luis López, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Fevron García, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Marco Aceituno, Júnior Lacayo and Omar Rosas. DT: Hector Vargas.
CHANGES
Min 57
Enter: Jose Alejandro
Out: Omar Rosas
min 66
Enter: Michael Perello
Exit: Marco Aceituno
Min 78
Enter: Carlos Mejia
Out: Jhow Benavidez
Enter: Heyreel Saravia
Exit: Mayron Flores
PLATENSE: Francisco del Riego, Elder Ramos, André Orellana, Anthony Cervantes, Marco Martínez, Jorge Cardona, Héctor Aranda, José Canelas, Ofir Padilla, Javier Murillo and Bayron Rodríguez. DT: Ramon Maradiaga.
CHANGES
Min 46
Enter: William Moncada
Out: Bayron Rodriguez
Enter: Roger Iscoa
Out: Jose Canelas
Enter: Jose Rodriguez
Exit: Javier Murillo
Min 90+5
Enter: Roger Flores
Exit:William Moncada
YELLOW: Ofir Padilla, Júnior Lacayo, Getsel Montes, Buba López, Marcos Martínez, Antony Cervantes.
Red: Buba López, min. 63.