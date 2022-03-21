Real España takes a tight victory against Platense, leagues its best winning streak and becomes leader of the Clausura

2022-03-19

While one continues unstoppably up, the other is unstoppable down. Royal Spain narrowly defeated 3-2 Platense in Morazán and jumped to the leadership of the tournament Closure 2022.

The aurinegros goals were the work of Franklin Flores at minute 17, Marco Aceituno at 44 and Kevin Álvarez from a penalty at 83. Jorge Cardona at 52 and André Orellana at 90+8 scored for the selacios.

With this victory, the Machine linked its seventh win in a row and with 21 points it placed first in the Clausura 2022. Waiting for what Victoria and Platense do this Sunday. Watch Clausura Position Table

A machine that erased the porteños in the first part

Those led by Héctor Vargas fueled a good first half and had to go into the break with a bulky score.

Franklin Flores at 17 opened the scoring with a powerful left footed shot that burned goalkeeper Francisco del Riego’s hands and nested in the nets.

The Mexican Omar Rosas had to extend the count, but he crashed two balls into the post and the third just in front of the goal sent it out.