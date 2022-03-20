Real España takes a tight victory against Platense, leagues its seventh victory in a row and becomes leader of the Clausura

2022-03-19

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF REAL SPAIN VS. PLATENSE

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF PLATENSE! At minute 90+8, André Orellana headed in to make it 3-2 against Real España. CHANGE in Platense: Roger Flores enters for William Moncada at 90+5. NEAR! José Alejandro Reyes was left alone in front of the goal and took a shot that went high. he saved Platense l 90_4. 90+3′ José Alejandro Reyes is knocked down in the area and claimed a criminal foul. But the referee did not dare to whistle it. YELLOW for Anthony Cervantes from Platense at minute 90+2. 90′ The referee indicates 8 minutes of substitution in the Morazán stadium. Real Spain is beating Platense 3-1. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! Kevin Álvarez from a penalty at minute 83 makes it 3-1 against Platense. PENAL! At minute 81 Gerson Chávez is shot down in the area by Elder Ramos and the referee Selvin Brown gives a penalty for Real España. CHANGES in Real Spain: Carlos Mejía and Heyreel Saravia enter for Jhow Benavídez and Mayron Flores at minute 78. NEAR! Jhow Benavídez received from the left, stepped on the area and when he was getting ready to shoot, goalkeeper Francisco del Riego appeared and stole the ball. Platense was saved at 70. NEAR! Shot by José Alejandro Reyes that went near the crossbar. Platense was saved at 69. YELLOW for Marcos Martínez at 67 for a foul against José Alejandro Reyes on the edge of the area. Dangerous free kick in favor of Real Spain. CHANGE in Real Spain: Michael Perelló enters for Marco Aceituno at minute 66. RED! Luis “Buba” López receives the second yellow card for complaints and is expelled. Real Spain stays with 10 men.

YELLOW for Buba López and Luis López from Real España at 63. NEAR! Francisco del Riego contains a shot from Mayron Flores inside the area. Platense is saved at 60. YELLOW for Getsel Montes of Real Spain at minute 59. CHANGE in Real Spain: José Alejandro Reyes enters for Omar Rosas at minute 57. NEAR! Filtered ball for José Rodríguez who entered the area and ended up being unarmed. Real Spain saved at 56. 52′ Cardona’s free kick that went over the barrier and went into the net. Buba López only adorned it with his flown.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF PLATENSE! At minute 52 Jorge Cardona discounts and makes it 2-1 against Real Spain. 51′ William Moncada is shot down at the edge of the area. Free kick in favor of Platense. NEAR! Left shot that goes high. Platense tries everywhere the 50 discount. NEAR! Center to the right where Lacayo took a shot and the defense rejected. Platense was saved at 47. BEGIN THE SECOND PART! Real Spain 2-0 Platense at the Morazán stadium.

CHANGES in Platense: William Moncada, Roger Iscoa and José Rodríguez entered for Bayron Rodríguez, José Canelas and Javier Murillo. END OF THE FIRST PART: Real Spain is beating Platense 2-0 with goals from Franklin Flores and Marco Aceituno.

YELLOW for Júnior Lacayo from Real España at minute 45+4. Four. Five’ The referee indicated 5 minutes of substitution in the Morazán stadium. 44′ Aceituno leaves a mark on the edge of the area and crosses the Selacian goalkeeper with his left foot. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL SPAIN! At minute 44 Marco Aceituno marks the 2-0 to Platense. AMAZING! In a corner kick, Omar Rosas alone in front of the goal ends up shooting badly and the ball goes out. Platense is saved at 43. 40′ Platense tries to create danger, but without clarity. Real Spain falls back well.

POST! Center to the right and Omar Rosas alone in front of the goal crashed it into the post. Platense was saved at 37. NEAR! Benavidez charges and Héctor Aranda at the first post ends up sending a corner kick when he went inside. 36′ Free kick in favor of Real España, who is already getting ready to collect Jhow Benavídez. NEAR! Ofir Padilla’s center that Bayron Rodríguez was getting ready to straighten with his head, but the defense ended up sending it to a corner kick at 32. 30′ Throw-in in favor of Platense. The revolutions of the meeting have dropped in the last moments. POST! Omar Rosas headed the star in the post after a corner kick charged by Jhow Benavídez. Platense is saved at 25.

23′ Júnior Lacayo’s center on the right that the Selacian defense rejects, but the Aurinegros already recover. 17′ Flores received on the edge of the area, advanced a meter and took an unstoppable left-footed shot for goalkeeper Del Riego. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO OF REAL SPAIN! At minute 17 Franklin Flores marks the 1-0 to Platense. fifteen’ Javier Murillo received a filtered ball, he tried to remove Franklin Flores’s mark, but he swept it away and sent it to a corner kick. YELLOW for Ofir Padilla from Platense for a foul against Kevin Álvarez at minute 12.

8′ Omar Rosas receives a foul at the edge of the area. Free kick that Real Spain already charges. 5′ Goal kick in favor of Platense. Real Spain presses at this start of the game. two’ Jorge Cardona commits an offensive foul. Free kick in favor of Real Spain from its territory. START THE GAME! Royal Spain vs. Platense at the Morazán stadium for the continuation of Date 11 of Closing 2022.

6:55pm Real Spain players are already in the gramillado. The shock is about to start. 6:50 p.m. Real España fans took the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and enter Morazán for free to cheer on their team.

6:45pm Players from both squads are already in dressing rooms. Many parents with their children watch in the stands.

The 11 of Real Spain: Luis López, Kevin Álvarez, Getsel Montes, Fevron García, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Gerson Chávez, Marco Aceituno, Júnior Lacayo and Omar Rosas. DT: Hector Vargas.

The 11 of Platense: Francisco del Riego, Elder Ramos, André Orellana, Anthony Cervantes, Marco Martínez, Jorge Cardona, Héctor Aranda, José Canelas, Ofir Padilla, Javier Murillo and Bayron Rodríguez. DT: Ramon Maradiaga. 6:25pm Players from both squads are already warming up on the Morazán grass. 6:20 p.m. Guillermo Cinquetti, physical trainer for Real España, talks with Ramiro Rocca before entering the dressing room.

6:15pm Adults and children took advantage of the management of the professor’s club to get vaccinated against covid-19.

6:10 p.m. Real España negotiated with the IHSS to install a vaccination day in Morazán. Free entry for those who get the covid-19 vaccine.