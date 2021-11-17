Sports

“Real Estate Accident? With the Lazio doctors it would have been different”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

ROME – On the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the Lazio “Post Career Training School Project” held at the Olympic Stadium, on Biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito also spoke about the next match against Juve: “I expect a hard-fought match from Lazio, determined. Who takes the field demonstrating all its value and expressing its potential“.

Lazio in the Vatican: Building with the shirt for the Pope

Look at the gallery

Lazio in the Vatican: Building with the shirt for the Pope

Property Accident

When asked if Property can recover in time, the patron of Lazio replied by launching a new arrow to the national team: “If the medical approach conditions had been those of Lazio, we would probably have had a completely different situation. National in the Playoffs? I’m not talking about the national team, there is a president of the federation who talks about it“Finally, he also addressed the issue linked to the possible renewal of the contract of the coach Maurizio Sarri: “We talk to Sarri every day, we have a good relationship and therefore what will mature will be a natural thing, without major worries on the part of both. Surprising that I want to renew so soon? These are situations that make no sense and do not deserve an answer“.

Lotito-Sarri, the path towards renewal begins

Watch the video

Lotito-Sarri, the path towards renewal begins

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The report cards of Rome – Abraham-Shomurodov work, Cristante disaster. Mou, this is not right

2 weeks ago

LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “We will probably change penalty keeper. We will go to the World Cup”

5 days ago

Mihajlovic celebrates two years since the transplant. Dinner with Bologna and duet with Morandi – Sport

2 weeks ago

GP Brazil, Hamilton will start last in the sprint race – F1

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button