“Real Estate Accident? With the Lazio doctors it would have been different”

ROME – On the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the Lazio “Post Career Training School Project” held at the Olympic Stadium, on Biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito also spoke about the next match against Juve : “I expect a hard-fought match from Lazio, determined. Who takes the field demonstrating all its value and expressing its potential“.

Property Accident

When asked if Property can recover in time, the patron of Lazio replied by launching a new arrow to the national team: “If the medical approach conditions had been those of Lazio, we would probably have had a completely different situation. National in the Playoffs? I’m not talking about the national team, there is a president of the federation who talks about it“Finally, he also addressed the issue linked to the possible renewal of the contract of the coach Maurizio Sarri: “We talk to Sarri every day, we have a good relationship and therefore what will mature will be a natural thing, without major worries on the part of both. Surprising that I want to renew so soon? These are situations that make no sense and do not deserve an answer“.