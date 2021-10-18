Real estate heir Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison without parole

For years, US authorities have been trying to put 78-year-old millionaire Robert Durst behind bars as responsible for murder. The Los Angeles court sentenced him to life in prison on Thursday for killing his best friend and confidant Susan Jane Berman, a journalist at the time 50, daughter of the Jewish-American mobster in Las Vegas, David Berman, more than 20 years ago.

The sentence comes six years after the television series The Jinx put him in the spotlight making him famous as the subject of the series itself “The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst”.

The US pay TV serial Home Box Office (HBO), directed by director Andrew Jarecki, chronicled Berman’s murder, as well as the disappearance of Durst’s wife and the 2001 death of neighbor Morris Black, in Galveston. in Texas, where Durst was hiding disguised as a deaf-mute woman. The day before the last episode aired, March 14, 2015, Durst was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on first-degree murder charges.

Susan Berman was a mystery writer, where in some she described her life as the daughter of an important figure in organized crime. Raised initially in Las Vegas, she later moved to California where in high school she had friends like Jann Wenner and Liza Minnelli. Prosecutors alleged that Durst had killed Berman point-blank at her Beverly Hills home to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance of his 29-year-old wife Kathie McCormarck in 1982. Berman had provided Durst with a telephone alibi when McCormarck went missing. and for this she was shot in the back of the head just as she was preparing to tell the police how she had helped cover up his wife’s murder.

For many years, director Andrew Jarecki had immersed himself in the world of the eccentric New York real estate heir, first directing the 2010 film “All Good Things” starring Ryan Gosling as Durst and Kirsten Dunst as his wife, and subsequently “digging” into the three killings Durst had long been suspected of. During numerous interviews, Jarecki realized that Durst was comfortable talking about the disappearance of the three victims, and speaking casually, many things came out that were incriminating for him. So Jarecki and his staff redoubled their efforts to deal with Durst’s past, which he believed could not be connected to the affair.

“Only the killer could have written it,” Durst told Jarecki during an interview when an anonymous note sent to the police surfaced addressing them to Berman’s body. The fact is that the handwriting of that note bore strong resemblances to a letter Durst had sent to Berman a year before he killed her. Not only identical handwriting, but Beverly Hills was misspelled on both documents as “Beverley” Hills.

Los Angeles County District Attorney John Lewin used the same words as the defendant pronounced on the same day as the camera was off in his opening remarks: “What the hell did I do? I killed them all, of course ”. In addition, even “Here. You have been caught, ”was recorded as the defendant murmured in the bathroom. The same judges acknowledged that the television series and all the documentation collected during the interviews were fundamental for the conviction of a murderer defined as a “narcissistic psychopath”.

“A very, very, very big mistake,” Durst would later say of his involvement in the television series. “It is very difficult to believe and accept that he wrote the letter and did not kill Susan Berman,” he confessed in court.

The verdict has been linked to the other murders, and his conviction excludes any possibility of parole, which means he will likely die in prison. Now hopefully he can let people know where to find the body of his wife Kathie.