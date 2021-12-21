Real estate market 2022, the forecasts of RE / MAX Italy

What are the forecasts on the real estate market that awaits us for the new year, which is almost upon us? Our cycle of interviews with the main experts of the sector in Italy continues: five questions to outline the profile of the sector through the words of Dario Castiglia, CEO and Founder of RE / MAX Italy.

Will 2022 be a good year for brick? What direction will the sector take?

We are approaching the end of a year which, for brick, has certainly marked positive numbers. The recovery of the sector, also due to an economic recovery in our country in general, has brought Italians back to investing in real estate. We believe that 2022 can be a continuation of this 2021, obviously trusting in a stability of interest rates that are facilitating Italians in the purchase of properties, not only as a safe haven. In Italy there is a higher than expected increase in GDP, which in the third quarter recorded a growth rate of more than 2%, reflecting the climate of confidence of businesses and households. We therefore trust that this new economic boom we are experiencing will make Italians have more liquidity to invest and will return to do so in the brick.

Where will it be worthwhile to invest? Big cities or small towns?

There are areas that never lose interest, especially in a country like ours, and I think these are cities of art. Those who choose to invest in these cities do so with the aim of creating accommodation facilities, despite the pandemic situation having slowed tourism somewhat in recent months.

I also believe that the smaller towns are the ones that offer the greatest chance of revaluation of real estate values ​​today, being also those that start last in the real estate cycle.

Then there are the big cities, those like Rome and Turin which, in my opinion, are underestimated and undervalued but which instead can offer interesting real estate investment opportunities, always selecting the best locations available in these cities.

What will the users’ requests be? What will they focus on most in the new year?

The current trend will continue also for next year because more and more confirmation of what are the new ways of working is realized with a now full-blown use of smart working and home working that will lead people to focus on quality properties but also with adequate spaces where you can spend more free time and also work there.

Will the extension of the bonuses dedicated to the world of housing and condominiums also for 2022 affect the trend of sales?

Government subsidies – such as Ecobonus, tax bonuses dedicated to the world of housing and condominiums and the Sostegni bis Decree – are a further booster of Italian real estate dynamism.

Two examples above all. The under 36 first home bonus which will still allow young people under 36 with an ISEE of less than 40,000 euros to take advantage of this facility. And then a measure such as the Superbonus 110%, which will make it possible to bring important improvements to the properties, making them more attractive not only today but also in the future.

Question of the questions: to those who intend to start looking for a house during the next year, do you suggest the purchase or the rent?