Real estate market in Milan, the increases of 2022: prices are rising in NoLo, they fall in Palestro

What will the Milan real estate market be like in 2022 that is about to start? Immobiliare.it conducted an analysis on the 11 main Italian cities to predict the price trend per square meter in the new year. If some large centers see prices drop, others will continue to experience an upward phase: in particular, Milan will grow again by 4.2% by the end of 2022. It is Immobiliare Insights, specialized in market analysis and studies, to have developed a predictive algorithm with a low margin of error which allows to have price projections for the next twelve months. In absolute terms, Milan will continue to be the most expensive city in Italy, with a price per square meter that will touch 5,107 euros.

“As we had immediately predicted at the outbreak of the pandemic, costs have held up and the new centrality of the house has given a great boost to the market – explains Carlo Giordano, CEO of Immobiliare.it – ​​The projections confirm this trend which will continue throughout the year. 2022, except for unforeseeable events that may impact the economy and whose consequences cannot be known in advance “.

But which are the most expensive neighborhoods in Milan? The NoLo area (acronym for North of Loreto), which has undergone intense gentrification in recent years, will be one of those to experience greater price revaluation in 2022: the areas of Turro, Cimiano, and Pasteur which make it in fact, some will experience an increase in the price per square meter of 8.4%, 7.7% and 7.6% respectively. The southern area of ​​Milan is also doing very well, with Corvetto gaining 8.9 percentage points and Abbiategrasso-Chiesa Rossa which will see the value of prices increase by 7.6%. Viale Certosa is also interesting for possible investments, at + 7.9%. Most of the districts of the Lombard capital will grow in 2022. The only ones with a minus sign will be the Palestro area which will close the year at -2.9% and the Maggiolina district, which will lose 2.4 percentage points.

Here are the forecasts district by district, with current values, forecasts and delta:

Corvetto, Rogoredo – € 3.475 – € 3.783 – 8.9%

Precooked, Turro – € 3.591 – € 3.894 – 8.4%

Viale Certosa, Cascina Merlata – € 3.448 – € 3.720 – 7.9%

Cimiano, Crescenzago, Adriano – € 3.062 – € 3.299 – 7.7%

Abbiategrasso, Red Church – € 3.795 – € 4.084 – 7.6%

Pasteur, Rovereto – € 4,085 – € 4,394 – 7.6%

Bicocca, Niguarda – € 3.264 – € 3.510 – 7.5%

Udine, Lambrate – € 3.731 – € 3.974 – 6.5%

Porta Vittoria, Lodi – € 4,422 – € 4,693 – 6.1%

Naples, Soderini – € 4,818 – € 5,094 – 5.7%

San Siro, Trenno – 3.427 – € 3.588 € – 4.7%

Central, Republic – € 5,942 – € 6,212 4.5%

Solari, Washington – € 6,311 – € 6,595 – 4.5%

Bisceglie, Baggio, Olmi – € 2,476 – € 2,583 – 4.3%

Porta Venezia, Independence € 6,653 € 6,912 3.9%

Arco della Pace, Arena, Pagano – € 7,934 – € 8,232 – 3.8%

Affori, Bovisa – € 3,072 – € 3,186 – 3.7%

Fiera, Sempione, City Life, Portello – € 6,030 – € 6,249 – 3.6%

Ponte Lambro, Santa Giulia – 2.646 – € 2.741 € – 3.6%

Porta Romana, Cadore, Montenero – € 6,233 – € 6,455 – 3.6%

Navigli – € 5.788 – € 5.976 – 3.2%

Famagusta, Barona – € 3.690 – € 3.807 – 3.2%

Black Stripes, Deceptions – € 4,066 – € 4,177 – 2.7%

Center – € 9,395 – € 9,617 – 2.4%

Forlanini – € 2.734 – € 2.789 – 2.0%

Ripamonti, Vigentino – € 3,960 – € 4,035 – 1.9%

Città Studi, Susa – € 4,881 – € 4,967 – 1.8%

Genoa, Ticino – € 7,356 – € 7,469 – 1.5%

Cenisio, Sarpi, Isola – 5.744 € – 5.828 € – 1,5%

Garibaldi, Moscova, Porta Nuova – € 8,464 – € 8,532 – 0,8%

Maggiolina, Istria – € 4.382 – € 4.276 – -2.4%

Quadronno, Palestro, Guastalla – € 7,642 – € 7,422 – -2.9%

“Being able to predict the evolution of brick costs in the medium term is now essential both for those working in the sector and for those who intend to invest in a home. Thanks to the use of technology and Big Data at our disposal, we have succeeded for the first time to publish our projections for the new year, an important milestone resulting from months of work and tests “concludes Giordano.