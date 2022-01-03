Real estate market, sales jump by 16% in the province of Udine and the value per square meter grows: gardens and terraces are sought

UDINE. More sales of houses and buildings. And a significant increase in values, dictated not only by demand but also by the increase in the costs of raw materials and labor. These are the data that emerge from the analysis of the real estate market in 2021 in the province of Udine, which certifies a jump of 16 percent in sales.

Confcommercio Fimaa Udine presented on Monday 3 January the new edition of the 2021 borsino, which photographs the situation in the province. The Real Estate Market Observatory returns with an accurate assessment of the trend of the previous months, a useful contribution to the work of the category and to the urgency of information from users. “With this renewed initiative, the Italian Federation of business agents mediators adhering to Confcommercio of the province of Udine – declares the provincial president of Confcommercio, Giovanni Da Pozzo – confirms how important the debate on the sale of real estate is in the area and how there is a need of a reference point of this kind. Even in times of pandemic ».

As already in 2020, adds the president of the provincial group Confcommercio Fimaa, Lino Domini, “the extraordinary emergency did not negatively affect transactions, which grew by 16% in the province compared to the previous year, with more sales than national data in ratio to population and number of residential dwellings. The 110% bonus, the simplification for registration fees for under 36s, loans at reduced rates, the Covid effect were impacted: the customer is inclined to buy properties to make his life easier in a context of emergency. And therefore we are looking for gardens, terraces and living spaces that allow us to bear the new reality ».

Real estate values? There is an average increase per square meter of 5%, which rises up to 10% on the new and refurbished ones. “The reasons are different – explains Domini -: the increase in the prices of materials and the demand for labor, the 110% subsidy requests, the obligation to autonomous energy sustainability on new building concessions”.

The Observatory, continues the parent company Confcommercio Fimaa Udine, “translates into an authoritative source of analysis of price trends”.

The values ​​in Udine center for the purchase of a new or renovated property, for example, range from 3,000 to 3,900 euros per square meter, with peaks of over 5000 euros per square meter for “unique pieces”, but it drops to 1,600- 3,000 for one in good condition and 1,000-1,200 for one to be restored.

In the peripheral areas, however, the new or renovated ranges from 1,350-1,750 (Sant’Osvaldo-via Pozzuolo) to 1,900-3,000 (hospital area). «As usual, the difference is made by the way a property is presented: cleaning, painting, order – explains Domini -: all elements that increase the value and reduce the time to sell. The buyers also evaluate the cost of condominium expenses, especially in the apartments that have a consumption meter ».

In 2021, 75% of the reasons that led to the purchase were the replacement of their property, 15% the boost produced by having liquidity in the bank and 10% speculative investment.

As for the type of business, the three-bedroom is the most present (55%), then two-bedroom (20%), villas and houses (17%), mini (3%). Second hand predominates with 63%, then refurbished (22%), to be refurbished (11%), new (4%).

And how does the real estate agent live this moment? “We are witnessing a decrease in supply and an increase in demand: we find it difficult to satisfy customers”.