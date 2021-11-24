Real estate: over 700 thousand sales. House prices up 1.6%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 700 thousand sales by the end of the year. “The Italian real estate market consolidates the recovery started over a year ago, at the first respite granted by the pandemic wave”. This is what we read in the Overview of the Third Observatory on the Real Estate Market of the year 2021, presented today in live streaming from Nomisma. According to the Bolognese Institute, the unexpected ability to relaunch the Italian economy is the essential prerequisite for reactivating the drive to purchase real estate, mostly dictated by the desire to improve one’s living conditions.

The centrality of the house

The amount of interest in the house is far greater than expected, involving over 3.3 million families who, despite an income and assets not necessarily prosperous, have decided to undertake the search for a new property. It is – Nomisma specifies – “a largely emotional response, which presupposes an expectation of the structurality of the changes that have taken place in the last two years, whose resistance is far from obvious, as soon as the bite of Covid-19 it will loosen its grip. “

Essential, the loan for the majority of Italian families. Despite the slight increase in gross disposable income, the use of mortgages by the demand is growing, having reached a coverage rate of 52.5% in the last year compared to 51.7% recorded in 2019. Ed it is precisely in the accommodative attitude of financial institutions that the reasons for a rebound as sudden as it is substantial must be identified.

The dynamics of prices / discounts / absorption times

Rising price dynamics, the convergence between bid and ask prices and declining sales times were reflected in an expansive movement in residential sales.

The six-monthly average change in house prices, equal to +0.8 percent. On an annual basis, the average variation in house prices, equal to + 1.6%, is the expression of a range that has + 4.1% in Milan as its upper extreme and -1.2% in Palermo as its lower extreme. In the executive sector, price stability on an annual basis is the synthesis of a market characterized by a trend that is still uncertain. The variability of the segment is between -2.7% in Palermo and + 1.6% in Rome. For the commercial segment – on the other hand – the reflective trend in values ​​is the natural result of the repercussions of the weakening of consumption on the balance sheets of commercial activities. The annual variation in shop prices, equal to -0.6%, represents the synthesis of a range of fluctuations ranging from -3.1% in Padua to + 1.6% in Milan.

The average absorption times of the properties for sale vary according to the type, for homes it takes an average of 5.5 months to complete the purchase, while it takes 9 months for both offices and shops. In the second half of the year, the discount on the average asking price of the 13 major Italian markets stood at 12.2% for homes, 15% for offices and 15.2% for shops.