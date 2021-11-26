Real estate, prices drop in Re di Roma and Coppedè. On the outskirts, exploits of Conca d’Oro and Pigneto

Where do the Romans look for a home? According to the Immobiliare.it report, presented at a conference organized by Aspesi Roma (an association that brings together real estate promotion and development companies) and Intesa Sanpaolo, the central districts of Re di Roma and Trieste-Coppedè are leading the trend .

Prices per square meter are falling in good neighborhoods

The reason is mainly one: they are close to the main metro lines. And obviously the drop in prices per square meter compared to the pre-pandemic period also helps a lot. In fact, according to the data extrapolated from the report and referring to the month of September 2021, 3,953 euros / sqm are required to buy a property in the Piazza Re di Roma area compared to 4,019 euros in the same month in 2019, with a decrease of 2%. In the prestigious Trieste-Coppedè quadrant, on the other hand, we rise to 5,294 euros / sqm compared to 5,480 euros two years ago, with a decrease of 3%. And if you look at the yield of the property, in this second case there was an increase of 0.38% compared to September 2019.

Attention is growing on the outskirts: Conca d’Oro and Pigneto thank the metro

But those looking for a house are now starting to shift their attention also to more peripheral neighborhoods, which have benefited in recent years from the arrival of the subway: both Conca d’Oro-Valli and Pigneto in 2015 saw their own stop open, respectively of the line B1 and C. This has meant that the gross yield of the properties substantially coincides with the value prior to the explosion of the health emergency: 6.75% for Conca d’Oro and 5.39% for Pigneto. The value of the apartments, however, as regards Conca d’Oro-Valli was not negatively affected from the point of view of those who buy: the price per square meter in September 2021 is 3,243 euros, 2% in less than two years. does. Slightly different speech in Pigneto, the district that together with San Lorenzo has changed its face most with the opening of new clubs and restaurants and the so-called gentrification: in two years the cost per square meter has increased by 1%, reaching 2,868 euros . This means, however, less than 230,000 euros for an 80 square meter cut, unthinkable in more central areas. Another area that is mentioned by the report as close to exploding from the point of view of the real estate market is the nearby Centocelle: here too the gentrification and the arrival of metro C with the opening of a second entrance in 2020, are attracting the attention of those looking for a solid investment.

Cinecittà, a gateway to Rome

Moving a little further east, a separate discussion is made on Cinecittà. The neighborhood is attracted by potential buyers only for the area that is concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the Metro A stop, because the scarcity – if not the absence – of services in the rest of the quadrant discourages the Romans a lot. What is certain is that the price per square meter lower than the city average (2,899 euros against 3,280) invites a lot of those who, perhaps coming from outside, want to get closer to the city and benefit from a direct connection with the center. In fact, the gross income of properties in Cinecittà increased by 0.54% compared to 2019, reaching 6.15%.

The luxury areas: Trastevere, Monti and Esquilino

According to the findings of the general manager of Intesa Sanpaolo Casa, Daniele Pastore, there are basically three neighborhoods with the highest market values: Trastevere, Monti and Esquilino. “In these areas the houses cost € 10,000 per square meter – explains Pastore – a value that changes according to the location and the state of maintenance”. Prati, Balduina and Parioli follow with peaks of 7,100 euros per square meter. “In addition to the sales – concludes the CEO -, there is also a tepid increase in the contracts registered for leases, the values ​​of which, however, have not yet reversed the trend of the curve”.