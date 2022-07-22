Real fans demand Cristiano Ronaldo return – Foot11.com

What if Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid? If the hypothesis may seem completely crazy, fans claim it from Florentino Perez. Anything rather than Atlético de Madrid. More

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo play next season? If the Portuguese star is still engaged with Manchester United, his future now seems to be written far from the city in northern England. From there to consider a return to Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo, the return?

Could there be a wind of hope in the spans of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium? According to information from the Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has in any case received a very special request from some fans. The latter are demanding the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Casa Blanca squad next season.

The scene, filmed by the Spanish media, takes place in Los Angeles where Real Madrid is currently located. Florentino Perez made the trip and did not go unnoticed by the fans, many of whom asked for an autograph from the “presi” (note: the president) of their club. While some are calling for another victory in the Champions League, others, on the other hand, want… the return to the squad of Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Florentino Perez does not respond to insistent fans, it hasn’t really stopped the latter, visibly determined to be heard. In 2021, the president of Real Madrid, had ruled out this option. At the time, he preferred options like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappé. Could the club’s failure on these two issues tip the scales?

Anything rather than Atlético de Madrid?

However, it is difficult to believe in a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid. Since his departure, the Spanish champion has not experienced any real difficulties, even winning the last edition of the Champions League. Karim Benzema has established himself as the new leader of the Madrid attack. Moreover, while the trend is rather to rejuvenate the workforce (Tchouaméni, Camavinga…), it is difficult to imagine the return of CR7 in this context. A fortiori with its substantial emoluments which would weigh on the finances of the club.

Why then such a request from the fans? Beyond the fact that this is a recurring subject within the club, some are especially concerned that Cristiano Ronaldo will take over the management of Atlético de Madrid, the rival team of the Spanish capital. Even if the file looks very complicated, such a recruitment would have the effect of a bomb in La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Casa Blanca? (iconsport)

For several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has been looking for a new base in Europe, despite the desire of Ten Hag, the Manchester United coach to keep it. He would have recently been rejected by Bayern Munich or even PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, after 9 seasons with Real Madrid. In the club jersey, he played 438 games for 450 goals. During his stay in the Spanish capital, he also won the Champions League 4 times, La Liga twice and the Ballon d’Or four times.