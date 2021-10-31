real kisses with Brooke, the revelations to Verissimo

The actor of “Beautiful”, guest of Silvia Toffanin, tells anecdotes about his private life and about the farewell to the famous soap opera

The face of the American actor Ronn Moss will always remain tied to Ridge Forrester, character he played for 25 years in the long-running American TV series “Beautiful“. Thanks to this role Moss has become famous all over the world. Interviewed in the living room of “very true”The Californian actor has revealed quite a few background on the reasons that led him to leave the set of the soap opera. In addition, he was unbalanced on the frequent kisses shown in the episodes of “Beautiful”And on the relationship with his wife.

Ronn Moss: “My wife taught me to kiss”

During the episode of “very true“Aired on Saturday 30 October, Ronn, aka Ronald Montague Moss, he told of how – after having kissed for years on the set of “Beautiful“- had forgotten how to really kiss.

“Once I kiss my wife Devin who says to me: ‘But this is not a kiss! This is it! ‘ and shows it to me. It was a rediscovery, I had forgotten how he kissed. When I then told Brooke about it, she laughed and then agreed to kiss us for real. “

The actor, who is now on the verge of 70, has long been one of the most desired men on TV. Contrary to his character Ronn Moss leads a fairly quiet love life. Moss has been married for 12 years to Devin Devasquez, an American model and actress, to whom he is linked in a second marriage. Devasquez has been engaged in the past to Sylvester Stallone and Prince. Ross’s first wife, actress and writer Shari Shattuck, she is the mother of her two daughters Creason Carbo and Calle Modine, aged 27 and 23 respectively.

Ronn Moss and the reasons that made him say goodbye to Beautiful

At the center of Ronn Moss’ interview aired on “Verissimo”, in addition to his love life, there was his working career. Almost ten years after he left the role of the soap’s protagonist, Moss, who recently participated in the “Star in the Star” program, is back on reasons that led him to make this sudden decision.

He explained that behind the farewell there was a car accident which he suffered with his wife. Because of the violent Moss confrontation he could no longer memorize the dialogues to be recited. The incident, together with the desire to experiment also in the musical field, prompted him to tell the series that he consecrated him.

“I then listened to the universe, my instinct telling me to change direction. It was difficult to leave something I was so familiar with, but I had to take more creative paths, with music … “

Despite this, the actor confessed that he misses a lot the people he worked with at “Beautiful“. The same cannot be said of busy life of the set: