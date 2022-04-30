Real Madrid adds its 35th League title

“The great tennis players win match-balls when they have them”, he said yesterday Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference. Today Real Madrid added another against Espanyol to their efficient and, at the same time, dizzying season. The quietest and the most special, the one that makes him League champion.

It is the 35th wounded for whites in its history. The latter, one of the quietest of this century. He achieves it with four matches still to be played in the competition and only 3 defeats. The rest of the competitors did not contribute. But the merengue team was also a solid champion from start to finish.

Today in the SAntiago Bernabeu lor demonstrated again, with Rodrygo putting the note as far as the scoring aspect is concerned. It will be difficult for him to get him out of the starting eleven for the expected matchup on Wednesday with this level. Without a doubt, one of the players in the best shape in this final ‘sprint’ of the course.

The carioca winger defined with two similar goals, through two low shots, in the final stretch of the first 45 minutes. In the 33rd minute he paved the way. Ten minutes later, he put half a title in the windows of Concha Espina.

play nice pic.twitter.com/baXHR8FnFm ? Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 30, 2022

It was Marco Asensio who was in charge of bringing the other half. The Spaniard, in eternal competition with Rodrygo for that position on the right wing, did not fail in another important appointment. He calmly defined in the 55th minute, after a counterattack after Eduardo Camavinga’s recovery.

The Frenchman is a plane and ensures relief in a historic midfield that already has successors. Also a Dani Ceballos who once again performed at a high level. If no one should dare to replace Rodrygo, let’s see who doesn’t keep the utrerano in the white ship next season.

With the function resolved, it was time for the tenors to enjoy. Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Júnior and Isco Alarcón (who could have added the fourth but was annulled due to Rodrygo’s interference in the play) jumped onto the pitch and the white parish lit up. Even the quarry had a leading role with the premiere of the central mario gila. he knows a lot about that Ancelotti, that next week he needs his ‘player number 12’ to conquer his fetish trophy.

Italian, by the way. enters history by becoming the first coach to win all five major European leagues. Award to a coach whose arrival was criticized by many and who has been able to put Real Madrid on the map again in a time of transition before the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

His particular ‘left hand’ and effective football led by a Karim Benzema which also added as much to his already endless backpack. The Frenchman follows in ‘Ballon d’Or mode’, lethal together with a Vinicius Júnior with whom he has formed a devastating partnership this year. Once again, a winger and a battering ram met in a move by the madridista ’20’ that enabled Benzema to put the fourth in the goal of Diego Lopez.

Espanyol did not have their best day and was in tow following the first goal, without endangering the goal defended by Thibaut Courtois. As tradition dictates, the captain lifted the Spanish champion trophy. It was Marcelo’s turn, who closes his circle at Real Madrid as the player with the most gold medals in the club’s history.

Few players have generated so much charisma and unity in recent times with a fan base that is as demanding as it is fair to those who deserve it. And the Brazilian, since his landing in that winter market of 2007, won the hearts of a crowd that once again cheered him on a Saturday afternoon that closed with a flourish.