Real Madrid against their executioner and Manchester City against a tough Atlético in the Champions quarters

2022-04-04

The Champions League offers several contrasts this week in the first leg of the quarterfinals, pitting the electric Manchester City against the insurmountable Atlético de Madrid, the unstable Chelsea against the immutable Real Madrid and unbalanced duels such as Villarreal-Bayern and Benfica-Liverpool. There are only four countries left in the running (England, Spain, Germany and Portugal) but given that no match faces teams from the same country, on Tuesday and Wednesday the very essence of the European Cup will come to the fore: duels between different cultures, between disparate means and talents and between different experiences at the highest level. Messi, Neymar and Mbappé scored great goals: PSG dealt a tremendous beating with its three figures on fire All with the same ambition, to reach the semi-finals after the second leg next week.

“It is always more pleasant to play against European teams at this level and not against others that you face so many times in domestic competitions”, acknowledged Thomas Tuchel, manager of Chelsea, in an opinion shared by Jürgen Klopp, his counterpart in Liverpool: “The only thing he didn’t want us to play was an English club.” The two were heard, and the best confrontation of the four will face Chelsea on Wednesday (1:00 PM), current champion against Real Madrid, which with its 13 trophies is the team that has won the Champions League the most times in history. . IT WAS NOT SEEN ON TV: The madness of Dembélé and Dani Alves in Pedri’s great goal; Rakitic finished Barcelona-Seville in underpants Another difference is the cultural abyss that opposes Real Madrid, a Spanish institution owned by its thousands of members, and Chelsea, a club transfigured by a tycoon’s check. – Whirlwind vs. Block –

It is precisely its still Russian owner Roman Abramovich who is causing problems for the London club, whose activity has been strictly restricted by the British government, as part of the sanctions against several Russian oligarchs close to the Kremlin for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Forced to tighten their belts waiting for the possible arrival of a new owner, the Blues maintain their “good humor”, Tuchel assured. And the English team is still fearsome, as shown by the total domination in the round of 16 against Lille (2-0, 2-1). Despite the off-sports concerns, Chelsea will have a small psychological advantage over Real Madrid, after dominating them in the semi-finals last year (1-1, 2-0). Real Madrid, meanwhile, continues to be irregular in the season, with setbacks such as the 4-0 defeat in the Clásico against Barcelona, ​​in mid-March. But Carlo Ancelotti’s team has in its favor its undeniable European experience, the success of Karim Benzema, author of a hat-trick in 17 minutes against Paris SG in the round of 16 (0-1, 3-1) and goalkeeper Thibault Courtois , ex-Chelsea who is in his best form.