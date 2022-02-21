Real Madrid and its threat to Mbappé in relation to the offer they made to him to close his transfer

2022-02-21

New chapter in the case of Kylian Mbappethe footballer most desired by the big clubs in Europe.

The PSG He is doing everything possible to try to convince the French attacker to stay in Paris and for that they have made millionaire offers, which seem irrefutable.

Given this, the Real Madrid has become alert and according to the English press they have issued a “threat” to Mbappe.

As revealed “The Sunday Times”, Real Madrid would have communicated to Kylian Mbappe that your offer will not be around for long and that it expires in the summer.

See: They filter the unusual conditions of Mbappé to renew with PSG and leave Real Madrid planted

What a way to press the white team, which apparently does not plan to wait so long for Mbappe. This confirms that the situation has changed a lot since that first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between PSG and the Madrid.