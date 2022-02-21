Real Madrid and its threat to Mbappé in relation to the offer they made to him to close his transfer

2022-02-21
New chapter in the case of Kylian Mbappethe footballer most desired by the big clubs in Europe.
The PSG He is doing everything possible to try to convince the French attacker to stay in Paris and for that they have made millionaire offers, which seem irrefutable.
Given this, the Real Madrid has become alert and according to the English press they have issued a “threat” to Mbappe.
As revealed “The Sunday Times”, Real Madrid would have communicated to Kylian Mbappe that your offer will not be around for long and that it expires in the summer.
What a way to press the white team, which apparently does not plan to wait so long for Mbappe. This confirms that the situation has changed a lot since that first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between PSG and the Madrid.
There is no longer total confidence in the Real Madrid around what Mbappe will end up arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu next season.
AGREEMENT AFTER THE CHAMPIONS
At the time it was said that Mbappe and the Real Madrid were going to sign their agreement in March, after the crossing between the PSG and the whites in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
At the moment the player remains firm and has not renewed his contract with the PSGwhich ends at the end of this season.
It should be mentioned that the Real Madrid is not the only club that wants to sign Mbappethere is also interest from English Premier League teams.
Daily Brand of Spain has asked the leadership of the Real Madrid If the message they sent to is true Mbappe and affirms that they have denied any pressure: “He is holding enough already”.