Real Madrid and Rüdiger would have reached an agreement for this summer

This weekend, the German strategist, Thomas Tuchel, revealed that defender Antonio Rüdiger had already decided on his future and was not to renew with Chelsea, recalling that his contract ends this summer.

Given the problems that the ‘blue’ team is going through, the board cannot renew players, however, Rüdiger had already been threatening an exit- According to the Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old player would already have a new club.

As expected, the Teutonic team would have reached an agreement with Real Madrid, which would link him with the white entity until the summer of 2026. The official announcement will not be made until the end of the season, but it is expected that the next month sign your contract.



This has become Real Madrid’s first signing for next season, hoping that the big surprise will be the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti will have Alaba, Militao, Nacho and Rüdiger in the central.



