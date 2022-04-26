Real Madrid and Rüdiger would have reached an agreement for this summer

This weekend, the German strategist, Thomas Tuchel, revealed that defender Antonio Rüdiger had already decided on his future and was not to renew with Chelsea, recalling that his contract ends this summer.

Given the problems that the ‘blue’ team is going through, the board cannot renew players, however, Rüdiger had already been threatening an exit- According to the Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old player would already have a new club.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Gaby Ruiz shows off her tremendous figure in a tiny chikini (Photos)

As expected, the Teutonic team would have reached an agreement with Real Madrid, which would link him with the white entity until the summer of 2026. The official announcement will not be made until the end of the season, but it is expected that the next month sign your contract.

The agreement between Toni Rüdiger and Real Madrid has been reached on a four year deal, valid until June 2026. ⚪️�� #Real Madrid It’s matter of final details before signing the contracts. No official announcement before the end of the season, even if Toni will sign in May. pic.twitter.com/gnTAv6GYr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

April 25, 2022





Also read: Liga MX: Repechage at the moment and final forecast in Clausura 2022

This has become Real Madrid’s first signing for next season, hoping that the big surprise will be the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. Ancelotti will have Alaba, Militao, Nacho and Rüdiger in the central.

Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet – but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon! ⚪️�� #Real Madrid It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/Jn0uvP0UQa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

April 25, 2022



