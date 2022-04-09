Real Madrid approaches the LaLiga title after beating Getafe in Bale’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu

2022-04-09

The real Madrid consolidated its leadership in LaLiga with a 2-0 win at home against its neighbor Getafethis Saturday on matchday 31 of the Spanish championship.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22 goes

The Seville (second) had provisionally approached nine points and now is once again 12 points behind the Whites, who with seven games to go appear to have the title practically in their hands.

In this Saturday’s game at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Brazilian Casemiro He opened the scoring in the 38th minute, finishing off a great cross from his compatriot with a header Vinicius Jr.. In 1968 he sentenced Lucas Vazquezwho scored a pass from Rodrygo.