Real Madrid approaches the LaLiga title after beating Getafe in Bale’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu
2022-04-09
The real Madrid consolidated its leadership in LaLiga with a 2-0 win at home against its neighbor Getafethis Saturday on matchday 31 of the Spanish championship.
The Seville (second) had provisionally approached nine points and now is once again 12 points behind the Whites, who with seven games to go appear to have the title practically in their hands.
In this Saturday’s game at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Brazilian Casemiro He opened the scoring in the 38th minute, finishing off a great cross from his compatriot with a header Vinicius Jr.. In 1968 he sentenced Lucas Vazquezwho scored a pass from Rodrygo.
This time the top scorer did not score real Madrid and of this League, Karim Benzemawho saw a goal disallowed for offside at the start of the match (minute 3).
Since the painful slip on March 20 in the Classic, the merengue team has chained three wins in a row after the recent break in the national team matches.
After winning 2-1 as a visitor to Celta Vigo last weekend, the real Madrid won a valuable 3-1 win on Wednesday at the stadium of the Chelseain the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
To this is added the victory harvested this Saturday against a team from the lower half of the table.
This result allows the pupils of Carlo Ancelotti keep confidence very high before a crucial week, in which Wednesday hosts the Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League tie, before visiting the Seville in the next day of LaLiga.
Bale’s return to the Bernabéu
It is worth mentioning that Gareth Bale stepped on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu again. The Welshman entered the complement for Benzemabut it was received with whistles by the white fans.
bale He had not played at the Bernabéu since February 27, 2020, when he decided to go on loan to Tottenham. The attacker is living his last season in Madrid and wants to say goodbye with titles.