Real Madrid beat Barcelona in extra time and fly to the Super Cup final!

RIAD (SAUDI ARABIA) – Networks and entertainment at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, where the real Madrid from Carletto Ancelotti he needs extra time to get the better of the very generous Boat from Xavi in the first Classical played far from the Spanish borders and thus snatching the ticket for the grand final of Spanish Super Cup, against the winning of Atletico Madrid–Athletic Bilbao which will be celebrated next Sunday. After the advantage found by Vinicius, to which he responds Luuk de Jong in the first half, a vibrant second half follows in which the revived Ansu Fati responds to the second merengue advantage, signed by Benzema. So we go to extra time, resolved by the substitute’s network Faith Valverde. 100th success in a Spanish derby for Real. Tomorrow evening the second semifinal of the Final four. The final on Sunday.

Forward surprises Tasty news in the eleven of Boat, who participates in the tournament as the last winner of the King’s Cup. First of all, the winter reinforcement starts from the kick-off Ferran Torres, registered just a few hours after the kick-off and back from three months of stoppage due to a broken foot suffered in the Nations League match with theItaly, to which was added the inappropriate positivity to the covid that prevented him from training with the group until yesterday. With him and Dembelé, then, there is Luuk de Jong, which the Catalan media practically did not take into consideration, but to whom Xavi evidently he does not want to give up after the two goals and, above all, the encouraging performances of recent times. The owner also has the same name Frenkie, who left the muscle problem behind him and took back his place in midfield, with Busquets and the now indispensable Gavi. Third ownership in a row, finally, also for the thirty-eight year old Dani Alves, after those of the King’s Cup col Linares and of Liga col Granada.

Mishap of the last hour The Real, present as the second force of the last championship, has one major exception compared to the basic plan and, in this case, it is not exactly a choice of Ancelotti. A problem of the last minute, in fact, has knocked out the essential Alaba, replaced by the defensive joker Nacho. A pity for the technician of Hold it up, who recovers the starting right-back Carvajal, which represented the only real doubt of the eve. The trio formed by Asensio, Benzema And Vinicius, supported behind by Modric, Casemiro And Kroos.

Question and answer Many good intentions for the Boat from Xavi, who tries to set up his insistent phrasing in search of the right breach, but at the end of the day it is the scenario in which the Real, who defends with a low block to restart on a dizzying counterattack. And, so, here it is Asensio, Vinicius And Benzema undermine the door of Ter Stegen at the end of fulminant restarts. The network is in the air and was born as a result of an ingenuity of Busquets, which gets the ball blown on the trocar. Two quick touches and Benzema himself sends on goal Vinicius, which does not fail. Barça, however, has the strength to react and becomes dangerous with two forwards of Luuk de Jong, blocked by Courtois. The stubborn Dutch striker finally finds equal, also thanks to a bit of luck, at the end of the first fraction. A play hatched by Frenkie de Jong And Dembelé, in fact, it seems to end with a close of Militao. The former bomber of the Seville, however, is there under pressure and the ball carom on him and then roll mockingly behind the Belgian goalkeeper. 1-1 and starts all over again.

