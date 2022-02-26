Real Madrid begins to despair for not finding the goal against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish League

2022-02-26

67′ Daring Luca Zidane! Valverde goes to the mark and the goalkeeper comes out with a tremendous cut on the Uruguayan, flashes of a father. 65′ First change in Rayo, Pathe Ciss enters and Óscar Valentín leaves, who was injured after Casemiro entered.

64′ Now Balliu gets a yellow card for stopping Vinicius with his hands. We have five yellow. 62′ Mendy’s foul on Balliu and he gets the yellow card, the fourth of the match. The party is friction. 60′ We turn the page, change in Real Madrid, Ancelotti changes to Casemiro and Fede Valverde enters.

57′ Hey Casemiro! Hard tackle on Óscar Valentín and the referee brings out the yellow card, yes, it could even have been red. Will the VAR review it? 56′ Trejo’s tactical foul on Casemiro and the referee cautions him. Second yellow for Rayo player. 54′ COURTIES! The Belgian goalkeeper saves a header from Mario Suárez, Real Madrid suffers for now.

53′ Real Madrid begins to lose patience. The white team needs the goal. 48′ Another loss of the ball by Casemiro, Rayo comes out at full speed, Álvaro crosses but cannot find a finisher. 46′ THE SECOND HALF BEGINS IN VALLECAS. 45+2′ THE FIRST HALF ENDS: A Real Madrid that tried on all sides continues to draw 0-0 against Rayo Vallecano.

Four. Five’ Benzema had it! Prepared play, Kroos’s cross, Militao heads, Karim has left and also with a star header the ball in the body of Luca Zidane. 42′ Óscar Valentín’s foul on Benzema and the Rayo player gets the first yellow card. 40′ THE GOAL CANCELLED! Advance Casemiro.

39′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Real Madrid, Carlos Casemiro opens the scoring after winning an aerial game against Catena. The play will have to be reviewed in the VAR for possible offside. 37′ Real Madrid has to be patient, since Rayo is well closed at the back.

32′ Benzema was offside, Catena saved under the sticks. 25′ AGAIN GUARDIOLA! Rayo responds, header after a center by Álvaro García, the ball went close, if it went to goal, Courtois had nothing to do. 23′ LUCA ZIDANEEEEE! The goalkeeper denies the goal, who do you think? MARCO ASENSIO, the winger faced, cut inside, took the shot and the goalkeeper made a very good save. twenty’ Asensio is Real Madrid’s most dangerous player, neither Benzema nor Vinicius have had a comfortable game. 16′ OOOOOOO! Nearby Rayo, center for Sergi Guardiola who took a header and this went into the hands of Courtois, well almost, because he released it and in two halves he kept the ball. fifteen’ The game falls in intensity, but the tone is the same; dominates Real Madrid.

10′ BABEEEEE! The Portuguese from Rayo responds with a shot that goes through Courtois’ side net. 9′ NEAR VINICIUS! Individual play by the Brazilian who faced, took off his rivals, shot, but the ball went wide. 8′ The game is clear, Real Madrid dominates, Rayo Vallecano resists. 4′ Asensio again! Now Casemiro recovered, he served for Benzema, who passed for Marco, he took the shot, but his shot went centered to Zidane’s position.

1′ Asensio had it! Pass between the lines by Carvajal, Marco defined, but his right shot was stopped by Luca Zidane. It started with all of Madrid. START THE GAME IN VALLECAS! CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Vallecano Ray: Luca Zidane; Balliu, Catena, Mario Suarez, Fran Garcia; Comesaña, Oscar Valentin; Baby, Trejo, Álvaro and Sergi Guardiola.