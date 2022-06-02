Real Madrid: Benzema and the example of Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema has spoken about his style of play, his debut at Real Madrid and the little problem he had with Jose Mourinho.

After a successful season, Benzema took stock and reflected on his career so far.

“I play instinctively, I’m an instinctive player and whatever comes to mind, I do on the pitch,” Benzema said in an interview with Onze Mondial, when asked about his approach. on the soccer field.

“I never say to myself ‘I’m going to play against this defender, I have to do this or that'”.

Benzema also expanded on his Real Madrid debut and the struggles he faced early on.

“My first season, the first six months, were very difficult, because I was alone and I didn’t speak the language, so everything was complicated,” explained Benzema.

“I had arrived in a new world, with a new team, a different type of football. Fortunately, I didn’t give up.

“I remember I had a little problem with Jose Mourinho at one point.

“We met at the hotel and had a chat the day before a game against Real Mallorca.

“I wasn’t supposed to play the game and as we were arguing I said to him ‘Tomorrow you start me, I’ll score and I’ll win you the game’. The next day I scored and we won 1-0.”

Benzema discusses his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players that Benzema has always been inspired by and he talked about it in the interview.

“When I was watching what he was doing, I was trying to focus on his movements: dribbling, finishing, passing, his ball handling, I was dissecting everything about him,” Benzema said.

“But afterwards, it’s impossible to achieve the same thing.”