Real Madrid: Benzema imitates Cristiano Ronaldo … to negotiate

Following a very great season in the jersey of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is asking for a salary from Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his lease with the recent European champions.

During this 2021-2022 financial year, Karim Benzema was surely the best player in the world. Brilliant in La Liga, with 27 goals on the clock, the French international has especially marked the spirits in the Champions League. Although he was not decisive in the final victory against Liverpool last May, the 34-year-old saved his club many times in the final phase, and in particular by scoring important goals against PSG, at Chelsea and then against Manchester City. Thanks to all his performances, Benzema has given himself the luxury of wearing the favorite costume for the next Ballon d’Or. Suffice to say that he is now in a strong position to negotiate a possible contract extension at Real. Linked with the Bernabeu club until 2023, Benzema has in any case decided to put pressure on Florentino Pérez.

Benzema wants the same salary as Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid hope they can extend Benzema for another year until 2024. @marca – The Merengues (@Les_Merengues) June 17, 2022

“The talks to renew Benzema’s contract have already started at Real. And Benzema’s requests are not uncommon. Since he has reached superstar status, he wants to be rewarded in the same way. Benzema knows that he has now succeeded Cristiano Ronaldo, who overshadowed him when they shared the Real team. Benzema is therefore asking for a salary similar to that of the Portuguese in his time at Real Madrid. At the moment there is also no rush to close the deal as the season is long. But sportingly, Benzema has won the right to take the initiative in the negotiations. Nobody wants a war, but there can be one”, explains the Spanish media Super Deporte, who knows that PSG will not hesitate to try their luck with Benzema to once again annoy Real Madrid. Indeed, if KB9 were to be free in 2023, Paris would jump at the chance to associate it with Mbappé, launches the Spanish media. But to avoid this new fiasco, and so that the love story between Real and Benzema ends on the best possible note, Florentino Perez will probably put the odds in his favor by taking out a big check. It is in any case the obvious will of the two camps.