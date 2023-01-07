Real Madrid came out for the first time in its history without Spaniards in the starting eleven

This fact was due to the fact that Dani Carvajal, right back, was out due to injury and could not participate in the matchday 16 match in Spain.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotticoach of Real Madridfielded an XI without Spaniards in the game in the La Ceramica Stadium before him Villarreal, situation that marked that, for the first time in 121 years, there was not an element of the native country in the starting lineup.

This fact was due to Daniel Carvajalright back, was out due to injury, while the Yellow Submarine team has lost at the last minute Etienne Capoue.

ancelotti account for this meeting with most of the regular starters after he rotated in the round of 32 match of the Copa del Rey before the Cacereño. Unlike on other occasions, he has not included Lucas Vazquez in eleven to replace Daniel Carvajalbut his place was occupied by the Brazilian Eder Militao.

Like Ancelotti, quique setien He had planned to have his gala eleven to receive the Madrid team but finally Álex Baena took the place at Capoue due to some muscular discomfort on the part of the French player.

Villarreal’s initial team was formed by Reina, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno, Coquelin, Parejo, Baena, Gerard, Chukwueze and Yeremy Pino.

The white eleven was made up of Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

The eleventh of ancelotti marked an unprecedented event in the history of the merengue team, since at least there was always a Spanish element in the starting eleven throughout the history of the Spanish club, one of the most important in the world.