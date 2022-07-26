Real Madrid can bid farewell to Neymar Jr lookalike – Sport.fr

Landed with the status of a young prodigy, Reinier will never have managed to impose himself and is preparing to return to Brazil, to Flamengo.

Recruited for 30 million euros from Flamengo, Reinier Jesus was supposed to represent the new golden generation of Brazil alongside Vinicius Jr. Loaned to Borussia Dortmund six months after his arrival in Spain, the 20-year-old Brazilian is never managed to win in Germany and came back empty-handed this summer. Now valued at 8 million euros, he is being pushed out by his leaders. A situation that Flamengo, his lifelong club, would like to take advantage of.

According to information published by the Spanish press, Flamengo would have entered into negotiations with Real Madrid to discuss a possible transfer of Reinier Jesus. A loan is envisaged while a possible purchase option is under study. A signature that would be beneficial to all parties. The Brazilian would find a club that allowed him to explode while Real Madrid managed to get rid of an undesirable. His departure would definitely validate his status as one of the worst signings in Real Madrid’s recent history.