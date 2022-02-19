Real Madrid can’t find the goal against Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu

2022-02-19
MINUTE 54: UUUFFF… Great move by Vinicius, but Pacheco saves with his leg, then the ball was left to Benzema who finished off first, but an Alavés defender saved on the line.
MINUTE 52: Rioja beat Courtois in speed, who started late and Alavés narrowly scored the first.
MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid will look for the three points to consolidate themselves at the top of the Spanish League.
MINUTE 45: At the end of the first half, Real Madrid is equalizing against Alavés for the Spanish League.
MINUTE 42: Now it was Modric who took a left foot, but this went to the hands of Pacheco.
MINUTE 40: Left-footed shot by Fede Valverde that goes to one side of Pacheco’s goal, the Alavés goalkeeper.
MINUTE 37: Luis Rioja takes a powerful left foot and Courtois contains. Dangerous play in the goal of Real Madrid.
MINUTE 32: Tremendous run by Valverde down the right wing on a counterattack, but the Uruguayan made a mistake on the last pass.
MINUTE 28: Shot by Fede Valverde who goes up.
MINUTE 25: Terrible mistake by Casemiro at the start and the ball was at the penalty spot and Jason, an Alavés player, sent the ball into the stands after his shot.
MINUTE 21: Karim Benzema’s free kick that goes very high from the goal.
MINUTE 16: Real Madrid 0-0 Alaves.
MINUTE 12: Fede Valverde fails in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He tried a hat, but it connected very hard.
MINUTE 10: Asensio’s loose shot that ends up in the hands of the Alavés goalkeeper.
MINUTE 9: Real Madrid takes the initiative in the match. Alavés waits in his field.
MINUTE 8: Militao’s header, but could not direct the ball on goal. First important notice from Madrid.
MINUTE 1: The match starts at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Real Madrid is measured against Alavés for date 25 of the Spanish League.
1:50PM: Welcome to the minute by minute of Real Madrid-Alavés for the Spanish League.
LINEUPS:
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Vinicius and Benzema.
Alaves: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Miazga, Lejeune, Duarte; Tomas Pina, Escalante; Jason, Loum, Luis Rioja and Joselu.