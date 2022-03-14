Real Madrid can’t find the goals against Mallorca and is drawing; Vinicius has had the clear

2022-03-14

Let’s go with the second half! 45+2′ The first half ends Real Madrid can’t find the goal against Mallorca.

44′ Now save Brian Olivan! Alaba’s shot that went in the direction of the frame, but the defender sweeps to cover. 43′ By the way, Maffeo cut Vinicus where he goes… He won’t let him. 42′ MAFFEOOOOOO! The defender covered a Vinicius shot with a sweep. The pass had been leaked by Benzema to the Brazilian. What a connection they have! 40′ Shot by Kroos that jumped out of Sergio Rico’s frame. 35′ MAJORCA STICK! He enters thanks to a rebound from Mendy, Maffeo stands in front of Courtois and his shot hits the metal.

3. 4′ Mallorca is standing up to Real Madrid. For now the local team does not shrink. 28′ Close Kroos! Shot by the German who goes to one side and Mallorca is saved.

26′ Shot by Brian Olivan that Courtois calmly stops. We continue 0-0. twenty-one’ Vinicius ran to the left, he wanted to cross, but he clears the defense of Mallorca. 16′ Fede Valverde’s leg was gone, Kubo is lowered and the referee gives the Uruguayan a yellow card. The first of the game. 13′ Oops, lack of Casemiro! The Brazilian is saved from the yellow, a card for the Brazilian means that he loses the Clásico against Barcelona. 10′ Mallorca had the first: Muriqi finished off a cross from Brian Olivan. The shot from him went out the side of Courtois’s frame.

6′ ANOTHER FROM MADRID! Vini’s heel for Mendy, he takes out the whiplash and goes to one side of Rico’s frame. 5′ Benzema had the first clear! In a one-on-one he had the first for the Frenchman, but Sergio Rico blocked it. 1′ If Real Madrid adds a new one, it will take more advantage of Sevilla in the standings. The match starts, Mallorca and Real Madrid! Majorca: Sergio Rich; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Costa; Slime; Kubo, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodriguez; Angel, Muriqi.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos: Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.