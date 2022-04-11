Real Madrid: Casemiro declares sanction in LaLiga and whistle against Gareth Bale | Spain League

bittersweet weekend for him real Madrid. Although Getafe was defeated well to continue at the top of the local tournament, one of its strongholds is lost the next date and he himself took advantage of a press conference to apologize for what happened and incidentally demanded respect for one of the great names of Template: Gareth Bale.

The merengue team has two key exits left to decide the title in LaLiga Santander: the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and the Wanda Metropolitano. The first one will be lost by Casemiro for an action that he publicly regretted. Being warned, he did not measure against Getafe.

“What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch, respect is essential. Many times they shouldn’t show me that card for protesting, I’ve played many games and it was my fault because of the importance of the next game against Sevilla, perhaps the most important game in the League right now. But many times you have to control yourself and on the field it is difficult to do so,” the Brazilian midfielder acknowledged at a press conference.

Casemiro knows the names of each referee and that is how he addresses them in matches. He assured that it is a matter of education: “It is respect. The referees want to defend their work, do their best and not miss, but since we miss passes they miss at times. It’s respect, the values ​​that my mother has given me.”

The midfielder understands that respect that the Real Madrid fans did not have with Bale. The Welshman returned to play 773 days later at the Santiago Bernabéu and was greeted with a loud whistle. “When one player is called, everyone is called“, defended Casemiro.

“Football is about opinion, everyone has their own, but I don’t agree when a player on my team is called. We all have to be on the same side and support him.”

“They whistled for Bale and I don’t like it, he’s a historic player for the club, he’s scored many important goals and when they whistle for him you’re whistling for the history of this club. I did not like. The public has to support and be all together, that at the Bernabéu our hair stands on end because 90 minutes are very long,” he said.

