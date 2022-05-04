Real Madrid changed its history in a vibrant semi-final against Manchester City

The eight previous occasions that Real Madrid had lost in the first leg of the tie that gives access to the final in the Champions League, they had never made it through

Accustomed to European deeds and unthinkable comebacks, the real Madrid faced the lap of the semifinals of the Champions League before him Manchester City in a new scenario, defying the history that points out that on the eight occasions he lost in the first leg of the tie that gives access to the final, he never got through.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team, in its thirty-first semifinal in the most prestigious competition, he surpassed 16 of the thirty he played, but he was eliminated every time he lost the first leg, as happened at the Etihad Stadium in a crazy clash and now at the Santiago Bernabéu he erased that negative history with another great comeback.

With 4-3 in favor of Manchester Cityequaled the record for goals in a match semifinals in Champions League, up to seven, as happened in Ajax’s win against Bayern Munich (5-2 in the 1994/95 season) and Liverpool’s thrashing of Roma at Anfield (5-2 in the 2017/18 campaign). The result presents a new challenge to overcome real Madrid.

Real Madrid will look for another European title against a rival that they have previously won in a final Getty Images

The meringues started the match down with a goal from Riyad Mahrez, but turned the tie around with goals from Rodrygo in regular time and later Frenchman Karim Benzema in extra time for the final 6-5.

The Spanish team was finally able to shake off this malaria that was chasing them in the main club competition on the Old Continent and below we review all the occasions that they stayed on the shore after losing the first leg.

The first time it happened dates back to the 1967/68 campaign, when Manchester United, eventual champions, won 1-0 at Old Trafford with a goal from George Best and in the second leg tied at three to gain access to the Wembley final, in which they defeated Benfica. The real Madrid He went on to have a 2-0 and a 3-1, but goals in the final stretch from David Sadler and Bill Foulkes ended the hopes of the team led by Miguel Muñoz (3-3).

Inquiry here all the news and results of the UEFA Champions League.

Six years later, the great Ajax captained by Johan Cruyff on the way to his third straight title in the European Cup was able to beat the real Madrid after winning the Amsterdam Olympics 2-1. Barry Hulshoff and Ruud Krol, with two goals in ten minutes in the second period, signed the victory ‘ajacied’. Although the subsequent goal by José Martinez Pirri opened the white hope. In the second leg, Ajax was much superior to Miguel Muñoz’s team and won again 0-1 with a goal from Gerrie Muhren.

The next two times that the Madrid team fell in semi-finalsinals after losing the first leg he had Bayern Munich as his executioner. In the 1986/87 campaign he won the Olympics 4-1 thanks to a brace from Lothar Matthäus and goals from Klaus Augenthaler and Ronald Wolfharth. Emilio Butragueño made up for the defeat of the Dutch team Leo Beenhakker, who in the second leg could only win 1-0 with a goal from Carlos Santillana.

In the 2000-01 season, Bayern stormed the Bernabéu (0-1) with a goal from Giovane Elber and a magnificent performance from goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. Ottmar Hitzfeld’s side finished off their pass to the final with a 2-1 victory in the Bavarian capital thanks to goals from the Brazilian and Jens Jeremies, who aborted the attempts of Vicente del Bosque’s men, only reflected in a goal from the Portuguese Luis Figo to establish the provisional tie.

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona also came out on top in the semi-final of the 2010/11 season against real Madrid before becoming champion against Manchester United at Wembley. In a more than convulsive first leg, Jose Mourinho’s team suffered a controversial expulsion of Pepe in an action with Dani Alves. In superiority, a brace from the Argentine Leo Messi made it 0-2 at the Bernabéu which put Barça on track for the classification.

It was the meeting that ended with the famous “why” of the Portuguese coach in the press room. In the second leg, Pedro Rodríguez increased the advantage of the Barcelona fans and the Brazilian Marcelo sealed the final 1-1.

A campaign later, Bayern Munich once again crossed paths with the real Madrid on the semifinal. In the Bavarian capital the German team won 2-1 and in the second leg a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Arjen Robben sent the confrontation to extra time and penalties, in which the errors of the Portuguese, Kaka and Sergio Ramos frustrated Madrid’s claim.



1 Related

Another German team stopped the pace of the real Madrid the next year. Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund. The Polish Robert Lewandowski, unleashed, devastated Jose Mourinho’s men with a poker, who gave a minimal hope a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo (4-1). He touched the heroic, despite the white team. Two goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos in the final stretch left him one behind in the standings, but the comeback did not reach the shoreline.

The last time the real Madrid yielded in one semifinal after losing the first leg, it was in the 2014/15 season against Juventus, who won 2-1 in Turin and drew 1-1 at the Bernabéu. His former player Álvaro Morata was the executioner. He scored in the first leg and in the second leg to finish off those who had been his teammates and access the final in Berlin, in which the Turin team lost to Barcelona.

In this way, the real Madrid, the king of Europe with his thirteen conquests, is forced to tear down one of the historical walls with which he has never been able. The positive fact is that the only time he faced the City in a semifinal, in the 2015/16 campaign, they made it through, although it was after drawing 0-0 in Manchester and winning 1-0 at the Bernabéu. It was the beginning of the three titles in a row under the direction of Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid semifinals after losing the first leg:

1967/68: Lost to Manchester Utd 3-4 (1-0 away, 3-3 home)

1972/73: Lost to Ajax 1-3 (2-1 away, 0-1 home)

1986/87: Lost to Bayern Munich 2-4 (4-1 away, 1-0 home)

2000/01: Lost to Bayern Munich 1-3 (0-1 home, 2-1 away)

2010/11: Lost to Barcelona 1-3 (0-2 home, 1-1 away)

2011/12: Lost to Bayern on penalties 1-3 (2-1 away, 2-1 home)

2012/13: Lost to Borussia Dortmund 3-4 (4-1 away, 2-0 home)

2014/15: Lost to Juventus 2-3 (2-1 away, 1-1 home)

2021/22: Beat Manchester City 6-5 (3-4 away, 3-1 home)