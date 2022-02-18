$!Real Madrid closed a preferential agreement with Erling Haaland and reveal details of the operation

2022-02-18

Real Madrid wants to secure Haaland in case Mbappé does not arrive, at least that is how the white team is managing the signing for the next transfer market.

From Spain, precisely the sports daily, reports that the meringues have already closed an agreement with Rafaela Pimienta, Mino Raiola’s right-hand man (agent), and Alf-Inge Haaland, father of the Dortmund player.

What the Barcelona outlet details is that it is a preferential option to sign him in the summer. Whether the operation takes place this year or the next will depend on the footballer’s wishes.

Let’s remember that Real Madrid wants to incorporate Haaland until 2023, when Karim Benzema’s contract ends and so he can be his natural substitute up front.

From the merengue leadership they prefer that he stay another year in Germany so as not to have an overpopulation in attack with Haaland, Benzema, Mbappé, not yet confirmed, and Vinicius.