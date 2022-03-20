Real Madrid collides with Barcelona in a Clasico that could be worth a League

2022-03-19

The Real Madrid receives this Sunday Barcelona at the close of matchday 29 of the Spanish league, in a Clásico that could mean half a championship for the merengue leader.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22 goes

The white team leads the table with a 10-point advantage over Sevillesecond classified, and 15 over the Barca and Athleticthird and fourth, respectively.

After four consecutive victories in the Spanish championship, a new victory against the azulgranas would be a big step towards tying up the league crown with nine games to go, once the current date is over.

The Real Madrid He also has the latest statistics in his favor after having won four of the last five Clásicos played.