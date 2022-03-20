Real Madrid collides with Barcelona in a Clasico that could be worth a League

2022-03-19
The Real Madrid receives this Sunday Barcelona at the close of matchday 29 of the Spanish league, in a Clásico that could mean half a championship for the merengue leader.
This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-22 goes
The white team leads the table with a 10-point advantage over Sevillesecond classified, and 15 over the Barca and Athleticthird and fourth, respectively.
After four consecutive victories in the Spanish championship, a new victory against the azulgranas would be a big step towards tying up the league crown with nine games to go, once the current date is over.
The Real Madrid He also has the latest statistics in his favor after having won four of the last five Clásicos played.
The merengue team arrives at the meeting encouraged by their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after coming back against PSG and the 3-0 win over Majorca on Monday in LaLiga.
“We want there to be happiness in the stands at the end of the game. Commitment, quality… It’s a game that normally demands a lot. The team is pretty good. We have worked well and we are confident for tomorrow,” he said. Carlo Ancelotti in the previous
The French striker will be low Karim Benzemawho had to withdraw in the last minutes against Majorca with discomfort in the left calf and has not recovered for the Classic. Neither will the defender Ferland Mendy due to injury.
Xavi, pull favorite to Madrid
For his part, the Barca He arrives encouraged, furthermore, after managing to get into the quarterfinals of the Europa League, where he is the only Spanish survivor, by winning the in the field of Galatasaray.
Xavi considered that the Bernabeu is “a spectacular setting to play a great match” and considered that the Barcelona arrived “in shape”, although he saw the Real Madrid “favorite”.
Barça has been able to take advantage of recent winter signings, especially that of aubameyangwho since his arrival has accumulated seven goals in 10 games, including the victory against Galatasaray.
The Franco-Gabon striker is emerging as one of the main weapons of the Barça team against the whites, along with the pranks of pedri.
The young Spaniard is a fixture for Xavi since returning in January from a muscle injury that caused him to miss the first half of the season.
possible alignments
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Bale.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Hammered, Araujo, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Of Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.
Schedule: 2:00 PM from Honduras (9:00 PM from Spain)
Transmission: SkySports.
Place: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.