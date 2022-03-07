Real Madrid comes back with a landslide against Real Sociedad and approaches the title of the Spanish League

Madrid Spain.

Real Madrid dealt a definitive blow to LaLiga Santander (4-1), increasing the distance to Sevilla to eight points, with a comeback full of forcefulness against a disfigured Real Sociedad, in the best possible rehearsal for Carlo Ancelotti’s team ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. Without feeling the pressure of a regular pursuer. With the European night against PSG on everyone’s mind, Real Madrid brought out the best of its versions in a simulation of what awaits it on Wednesday in a match that will mark its season. Against one of the worst rivals that could be presented at the Santiago Bernabéu by recent statistics, a Real Sociedad that had the formula of how to win in the white house with Imanol Alguacil, but that betrayed its identity after seeing all the conditioning factors to its favor.

He has dynamite upstairs and he showed it the only time he stepped foot in the Madrid area. He called for the high pressure of Carlo Ancelotti’s team, with the ball asleep at Remiro’s feet with the aim of finding spaces to attack with Isak’s speed. He found them on his first foray and Silva was brought down by Carvajal, again over-revving in his own box with an avoidable penalty. It was no use for Courtois to guess the launch site of a specialist. Oyarzabal adjusted it so much to the post that it was unstoppable. With unexpected script, the leader would have to spend more energy than intended to score. And he didn’t hesitate. He reacted quickly. With the personality and vigor that Eduardo Camavinga brought to the game, pure physique with his back covered by Casemiro to let loose in attack. With the Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinícius plugged in on the wings, electric, asking for balls and always facing. Even Alaba and Militao joining the attack without shame.

It was allowed by a Real Sociedad that barricaded itself in their field and forgot to play. The ball burned him and lasted seconds. With serious errors by Remiro with his feet and from behind at the start of plays. They received no punishment despite Casemiro’s attempts. With a header, with a long shot and seeing how Le Normand saved by launching the clearest green, when he was about to send the ball into the net alone at the far post. It was when that moment of rage arrived that ignites the Bernabéu and makes him dream of facing PSG. When you could think that lucidity was lacking in the final meters, Camavinga’s nerve appeared to unleash a left-footed shot from 30 meters that grazed Illarramendi and Remiro did not see. Not a minute had passed and Benzema scored the comeback goal, canceled for offside, but the warning of a Real Madrid unleashed that struck with another genius from Modric.

A team that exploits the long shot and left foot. Marco Asensio’s witness picked up by Camavinga and even Modric, who stepped on the ball, went to his left and fired a shot into the net that sparked a celebration that showed the importance of a game in which a new firm step was taken towards qualification. The mistakes made in the first act and the score against forced Real Sociedad to modify their behavior. Pacheco and Silva the victims at rest. An attempt to advance lines that found the return of a high and organized Madridista pressure.

Ancelotti’s plan worked and the match was kept alive by Remiro’s inspiration against Benzema and thanks to the Frenchman’s second goal disallowed, this time for Rodrygo’s offside. But the reality is that the leader’s triumph was never in danger. With Thibaut Courtois leaving his goal to zero for the fifth consecutive day and without being required in any shot at the rival’s goal. And Karim’s third goal was the charm. The finishing touch with another two goals in three minutes to a rehearsal night that relaunches Madrid’s morale. After a penalty on Vinícius that the top scorer in LaLiga did not miss out on to score his twentieth goal before Marco Asensio’s final goal, 120 seconds after taking the field, after a great action by Carvajal. With half a title in their pocket, it’s time to show if Real Madrid has a project to aspire to the Champions League.