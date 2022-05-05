Real Madrid comes back with epic and will play the Champions final

The Bernabéu is untouchable and Real Madrid goes to the final 0:55

(CNN Spanish) — Real Madrid is the king of comebacks and has all the lives it wants to have. He was losing the match —and the Champions League semifinal series— against Manchester City but in the last breath of the 90 minutes Rodrygo was the savior with two goals that silenced Pep Guadiola’s team, and in extra time Karim Benzema He was the hero of always, in whom the fans blindly trust. The whites won 3-1 and the series ended 6-5 in favor of Madrid.

What Carlo Ancelotti’s team does in the last minutes of the game is unbelievable. The meringues suffered throughout the match and found relief at the end after a match that seemed settled. Real Madrid works miracles, knows how to suffer but also how to win and does not let itself be defeated. That is the hallmark of Ancelotti (who knows how to rebuild games with substitutions), of Benzema and of a team used to triumphing in crucial moments.

In a tight game, Riyad Mahrez scored the goal for the citizens at minute 73. The Santiago Bernabéu suffered from anguish.

But the Brazilian Rodrygo (who came on in the 68th for Toni Kroos) scored the equalizer in the 90th minute assisted by Karim Benzema.

Two minutes later, in stoppage time, Rodrygo himself scored 2-1 to save Real Madrid and force extra time.

Rodrygo and nothing else. 🤍🔥pic.twitter.com/bJqCYSzLrt – White Portal (@PortaIBlanco) May 4, 2022

In extra time, Benzema scored via penalty. The team leader did not fail and, once again, got the Whites to celebrate. He is the total scorer and is going for the Ballon d’Or.

Benzema is the best player in the world… In a discreet match: Goal and assist… Eye. In a Champions semifinal…

pic.twitter.com/59rexKQUdH – Klon Pérez (@klon_perez) May 4, 2022

The goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, from Madrid, was also key to the victory in extra time.

They are specialists in comebacks: In the round of 16, Real Madrid was losing 2-0 to PSG and ended up winning 3-2. In the quarterfinals, they were 4-3 on aggregate in the series and won 5-4 in added time.

Ancelotti, who is the first coach to win the five major leagues in Europe, is the first coach to qualify for five Champions League finals. And he could be the first to win four Champions Leagues (he has so far won two with Milan, in 2003 and 2007, and one with Real Madrid in 2014).

In the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City had beaten Real Madrid 4-3 in a fierce game in which the English team always had the advantage, taking advantage of Madrid’s defensive failures, but the meringues closed the gap with goals and effectiveness in attack.

City could not repeat the final. Last year they lost against Chelsea and this time they go in the semi-final, still failing to lift the European trophy in the midst of a glorious era under Pep Guardiola that is missing, however, the most important club title.

The 2018 final is reissued

Real Madrid will face Liverpool, who beat Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate and a stellar performance by Colombian Luis Díaz.

Liverpool is second in the Premier League, behind (only by one point) Manchester City.

Real Madrid returns to the Champions League final after four years. In 2018 he beat Liverpool precisely in Ukraine in a game marked by the mistakes of the then English goalkeeper, Loris Karius. Benzema and Gareth Bale scored in that final.

Ancelotti’s team is one of the best in the world and is looking to win its 14th trophy in European competition.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won 6 Champions League titles, most recently in 2019 under Jürgen Klopp. It was an English final at the time: the Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur.

When is the Champions League final played?

The final will be played on Saturday, May 28 at 3 pm ET at the Stade de France, north of Paris.