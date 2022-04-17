Real Madrid confirms its line-up with two surprises to face Sevilla; the whites want to strike the final blow
CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Lucas; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius.
Substitutes: Lunin, Diego Piñeiro, Nacho, Asensio, Bale, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano and Rafa Marín.
Seville: to be confirmed
A victory to cling to the few options for the title. Sevilla FC will receive the leader Real Madrid, this Sunday at (1:00 PM) at the Sánchez Pizjuán, with the only option of adding three points if Julen Lopetegui’s team wishes to keep any hope of winning LaLiga.
Before the start of the 32nd round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid, brand new semi-finalist in the Champions League, has 72 points, 12 more than FC Barcelona and the Sevillian team.
In the event of victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s team would take a 15-point lead over Sevilla with six dates left and the title would practically be sentenced.
Barça, with one game less than the ‘merengues’, will receive Cádiz on Monday at the Camp Nou, in a match that could mean the return with the Barça team of Spanish international Ansu Fati after his injury.
Time: 1:00 PM
Transmit: Sky Sports