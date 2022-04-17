Real Madrid confirms its line-up with two surprises to face Sevilla; the whites want to strike the final blow

2022-04-17

Seville: to be confirmed

A victory to cling to the few options for the title. Sevilla FC will receive the leader Real Madrid, this Sunday at (1:00 PM) at the Sánchez Pizjuán, with the only option of adding three points if Julen Lopetegui’s team wishes to keep any hope of winning LaLiga.

Before the start of the 32nd round of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid, brand new semi-finalist in the Champions League, has 72 points, 12 more than FC Barcelona and the Sevillian team.