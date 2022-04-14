Real Madrid: Dani Ceballos tests positive for COVID-19

Daniel Ceballoswho played the final minutes against Chelsea, has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by the real Madrid through a statement. The Utrera midfielder no longer trained this morning after symptoms compatible with the coronavirus were detected. The PCR was pending, which confirmed the positive.

Ceballos Now he enters the protocol to test negative before joining the team. Vallejo is now in that process. With such little time, the normal thing is that the 19th cannot travel to play against Sevilla and adds to the absences due to injury of Mendy and Marcelo.

the season of Daniel Ceballos it’s not being easy. The injury at the Games had him out for months. After that it has hardly counted for Ancelotti. The Real Madrid coach acknowledged last week that he somehow felt indebted to Ceballos: “The way he trains, he deserves to play more. He’s a great professional.” So far this campaign, Ceballos has only played 104 minutes, spread over 11 games.

His future is one of those that can move away from Real Madrid next summer. The Betis he wants him to return home, another thing is that he is willing to face whatever is requested from Valdebebas for the departure of his player.

The story of Ceballos He joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2017, but in these five years he never found his place. He spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal and on his return things have gone almost worse for him, because of the injury, than at Zidane’s side.