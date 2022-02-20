Real Madrid delivers against Alavés, regains confidence and consolidates its leadership in the Spanish League

2022-02-19

The Real Madrid complied with a 3-0 victory over a team from the lower zone, the Alaves (19th), and consolidated its leadership in the Spanish leaguethis Saturday on matchday 25, provisionally placing himself with seven points over the second, the Sevillewhich is measured on Sunday against Espanyol.

The Basque team was a wall for the locals for just over an hour, until Marco Asensio he scored in minute 63, with a left-footed shot that entered the top corner of the goal defended by Fernando Pacheco.

Karim Benzema then sent to the post (77), but moments later the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. (80) signed the goal of tranquility and his thirteenth in this League, taking advantage of a pass from the death of his own Benzemawho then sealed the final 3-0 by converting a penalty (90 + 1).

These three blows were enough to avoid a disappointment at home against Alavés, who last season did manage to take all three points in their visit to Real Madrid.

When the white team got stuck on the scoreboard with a goalless tie, a sector of the Santiago Bernabéu fans booed and whistled as a sign of anger.