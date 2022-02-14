“Real Madrid didn’t trust me. Inter? Here’s how it went.”

Hakimi on the Psg

“I’m lucky as a player with the best players in every position, every day you learn something. Who surprised me the most? Marco Verratti. It’s normal to be amazed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, but seeing Verratti in training is incredible. : he keeps calm even under pressure, it is impossible to steal the ball from him. Seeing him in person is a pleasure, it is a mirror in which I can look to understand that it is good here “.

Hakimi on farewell to Real Madrid

“It depended a little on the lack of maturity and a little on the confidence. When you arrive from the youth academy it is normal for the club not to bet so much on you; then I had two great seasons at Dortmund and I had to decide what to do, given that the Real still didn’t consider me, I knew I could play at a high level; when Inter bought me, Real had an option but didn’t exercise it. I’m happy that other big clubs have invested in me. “



Hakimi on Psg-Real Madrid

“It will be a good match against a team that I have in my heart for all it has given me, as a man and as a player. We are ready, we need to reduce mistakes and exploit our strengths. Pressure? I played in big leagues and big ones. club, I like it. We have great players and expectations are high, but we try to take it well and do our job. Real have immense quality, we will try to control the game. “