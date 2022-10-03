Entertainment

Real Madrid don’t want Cristiano Ronaldo’s spiritual son

Exceptional under the colors of AC Milan, Rafael Leao will not go to Real Madrid. The people of Madrid wouldn’t consider his arrival with other priorities in mind.

The man of the moment is called Rafael Leao! With 11 goals and 11 assists last season, Rafael Leao continues his crazy performances by starting his season on a high note with 4 goals and 7 assists in 9 games played in all competitions. Performances which, however, would not attract the interest of Real Madrid unlike clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea.

According to information published by the Bernabéu Digital, Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out any possible signing of Rafael Leao. The people of Madrid would have all other priorities in mind with in particular the expected arrival of Jude Bellingham as well as that always hoped for of Kylian Mbappé. Aware of the interest shown by multiple teams across the continent, AC Milan would have set its starting price at 150 million euros. A particularly large amount which can explain this sudden disinterest expressed by Real Madrid.

