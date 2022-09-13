Real Madrid earned 13 million in the last year and closed the pandemic without losses | Companies

Real Madrid closed its 2021-2022 accounting year with a net profit of 12.9 million euros, well above the 900,000 it earned in the previous one, after recovering part of the income lost due to Covid-19.

The white club can boast of having closed the three seasons marked by the pandemic without having incurred losses in any of them: in 2019/20 the profit was 313,000 euros; in the next, 874,000; and in the last one, in which some matches were still held with capacity limitations, in addition to the works carried out in its stadium and which caused the temporary closure of some sectors, the aforementioned 12.9 million.

Real Madrid highlights that it is “one of the few big clubs in Europe that did not incur losses” in the two years most affected by the pandemic, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, years in which “the accumulated operating losses by European clubs between 2019/20 and 2020/21 are close to 6,000 million euros,” according to UEFA data.

Thanks to this profitability, the club’s net worth has grown to 546 million as of June 30, 2022, 14 more than before the pandemic. Income, by contrast, is still below those levels. Last season they grew by 10% to 722 million, 5% below the turnover of 2018-2019. Regarding that year, the income generated in the stadium, mainly season tickets and box office, was still around 100 million below.

The club estimates the loss of income suffered from March 2020 to June 30, 2022 at 400 million euros, “to which should be added the loss of new income that could have been achieved if the pandemic had not existed.”

The ebitda did exceed the pre-Covid figures, reaching 203 million. Something that he achieved thanks to “the operational efficiency of the club, as well as its responsiveness to adopt management measures to mitigate said losses.”

At the end of the year, it had 425 million euros in cash, excluding the effects of the remodeling of the stadium. That figure almost multiplies by four the balance of the previous year. The club explains it by the “investment and expense containment measures as well as business development actions”, among which it mentions the agreement with Sixth Street and Legends to exploit part of the future business of the new Santiago Bernabéu, valued at 360 million .

Regarding the works of the sports complex, Real Madrid estimates the accumulated investment at 537.8 million, with 800 million drawn from the loan granted for the remodeling. The club excludes the impact of the work from the calculation of its net debt, which was negative at 263 million. In other words, it had a net liquidity position for that amount “since the sum of the treasury and debtors for transfers is greater than the credit balances for investments, bank debt and advances.”

The entity chaired by Florentino Pérez budgets operating income of almost 770 million for this season, and a profit before taxes of five million. The estimate of income is 6% lower than the budget made at the start of the 2019-2020 season, “because there are still some effects on income due to the deferred impact of the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, to which it is necessary to add the economic difficulties that the war in Ukraine is causing”.