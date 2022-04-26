Real Madrid has a pre-agreement to sign defender Antonio Rudiger

MADRID — Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle with Antonio Rudiger for the Chelsea centre-back to arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu as a free agent next summer, sources told ESPN.

The white club and the German international’s agents are still working out some details, but everything is on track for Rudiger to commit to the team led by Carlo Ancelotti for the next four seasons.

Madrid was launched by his signing after several leaders were fascinated by the player’s performance in the second leg of the Champions League tie against Chelsea.

The club got down to work since then and some sources slip that the operation could be closed “in record time”.

The negotiations have been very fast both because of Rudiger’s predisposition to wear white and because the player has considerably lowered his financial claims.

In fact, it must be remembered that at the beginning of the season Madrid ruled out his contract because he did not want to go to an auction with other great Europeans who were also behind his signing.

The situation took a turn in recent weeks and Madrid decided to bet on his signing due to the defensive problems that Ancelotti found to form his defense in some key games of the season.

It is a doubly satisfying operation. On the one hand, the whites reinforce the central area with a front-line player who arrives at zero cost at the end of the contract. On the other hand, the arrival of Rudiger offers Carlo Ancelotti a variant to strengthen the left side eventually with the displacement of David Alaba to the left lane.

Rudiger turned down a renewal offer from Chelsea of ​​over £200,000 a week. On Sunday the blue coach, Tuchel confirmed that the footballer will leave Stamford Bridge once he ends his contract on June 30.

The next step was to find a new destination club and everything indicates that it will be Real Madrid.