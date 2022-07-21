Real Madrid humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a team, but it won’t be Real Madrid.

The striker wants to continue playing in the Champions League, to win what would be his sixth title and, incidentally, to increase his records in terms of goals (he is 15 ahead of Messi) and games played (6 of more than Casillas and 27 more than Messi), which seem to have to remain his, whether or not he returns to the queen continental competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real says no

The Portuguese, who turns 38 in February, is coming off strong individual numbers but a poor season overall in what has been his return to Manchester United. The player is still on the sidelines for the English team, who started pre-season showing great feelings and although Ten Hag says he is counting on him, in Manchester people are starting to think there is no has no other solution than to say goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the afternoon of Wednesday appeared news about different meetings held between CR7 and Florentino Perez, a circumstance that did not occur at any time. As MARCA have learned, Real Madrid’s roadmap won’t change in the least, and that doesn’t include the player’s return from Manchester United. The white club bosses are going to wait for events and after checking if the players they don’t count on are sold, they would look at the market again, but that wouldn’t include Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker’s recent presence for two days in Madrid sparked rumours, but there was no meeting to that effect.