Real Madrid-Inter 1-0 LIVE | Kroos finds the advantage from distance

07/12/2021

17 ‘REAL IN ADVANTAGE: KROOS

1-0 for Real Madrid: Kross is served outside the area, he arranges the ball and with his left stabs Handanovic with a great diagonal.

12 ‘PERISIC SAFE, CARVAJAL SAVES

Another great action by the Nerazzurri: Dumfries puts in the center for Perisic, who concludes with a sure shot with the right; the ball seems to be aimed in the corner but Carvajal finds himself with a bit of luck on the trajectory.

7 ‘GREAT SHOT BY BROZOVIC

Spectacular left foot from outside Brozovic, the ball just over the crossbar.

2 ‘INITIATIVE OF VINICIUS

Nice cue from Vinicius who focuses and kicks, weak and angled shot, ball out.

START THE MATCH

The Nerazzurri on the pitch at the Bernabeu chasing first place in Group D.

THE TABLE

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): 1 Courtois; 2 Carvajal, 3 Militao, 4 Alaba, 23 Mendy; 8 Kroos, 14 Casemiro, 10 Modric; 21 Rodrygo, 16 Jovic, 20 Vinícius.

Available: 13 Lunin, 40 Fuidias, 5 Vallejo, 6 Nacho, 7 Hazard, 11 Asensio, 12 Marcelo, 15 Valverde, 17 Vazquez, 22 Isco, 24 Mariano Diaz, 25 Camavinga.

Trainer: Carlo Ancelotti.

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 33 D’Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 95 Batons; 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro.

Available: 21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 5 Gagliardini, 6 De Vrij, 7 Sanchez, 8 Vecino, 11 Kolarov, 12 Sensi, 22 Vidal, 32 Dimarco, 46 ​​Zanotti.

Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

Markers: 17 ‘Kroos (RM)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER).

Assistants: Borsch, Lupp (GER).

Fourth Man: Schlager (GER).

VAR: Fritz (GER).

Assistant VAR: Dankert (GER)

MAROTTA: “PROUD OF INZAGHI, IT’S A REFERENCE POINT”

These are the words of Joseph Marotta, Sport CEO of Inter, to Sky Sport microphones before the match: “We won the next round one day early and today we are playing first place with great motivation and tranquility. The most important thing is that Inzaghi is a great point of reference for Inter: we are proud of him and he is happy to represent this club. These guys are more self-confident: the groove traced by the previous coaches helped Inzaghi, now he has a group of champions in his hand, let’s put it this way. The hope is to continue this ascent to bring Inter back to where it has always been. The players give their best, knowing they are wearing an important jersey, to give us, the club and the fans great performances. There are conditions to do well because Inzaghi is a great motivator. “

STICKS: “A PRIVILEGE TO PLAY THESE MATCHES”

Alessandro’s words Sticks in the pre-match on Sky’s microphones: “Playing these matches is a privilege. We have already passed the round but we want to do well, become aware of ourselves and win in Madrid because Inter have not been able to do it for years. There will be many difficulties, starting with the environment: Real Madrid players have incredible qualities, Vinicius and Rodrygo are in a great moment. “

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

INTER ON THE FIELD WITH THE THIRD KIT

INTER AND REAL MADRID ALREADY IN THE EIGHTHS: PLAYING FOR THE FIRST PLACE

Tonight at 9pm at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid and Inter compete on Matchday 6 in Group D of the Champions League. The two teams already have the pass for the round of 16 of the competition, having detached Sheriff and Shakhtar in the standings. The challenge in Madrid will therefore serve to determine who will pass first and who will go second in the group.

Real Madrid are leading Group D with 12 points, ahead of Inzaghi’s Inter, with 10. Only with a win would the Nerazzurri go through as the first of the group: with a draw or a defeat, Real would gain access to the round of 16 from the head standard.

Group D : Real Madrid 12, Inter 10, Sheriff 6, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

QUALIFIED TO THE OCTAVES AND THE DRAW

Before this final day of the groups, 11 teams have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. The draw will take place on Monday 13 December from 12:00 CET. There will be two pots, one for the eight group winners (seeded) and the other for the eight runners-up (unseeded). Teams may not play against a team of the same nationality or one already met in the group stage.

Qualify for the round of 16: Ajax *, Bayern *, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool *, Manchester City *, Manchester United *, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sporting CP

* Winners of their respective groups

They can still qualify for the round of 16: Milan, Atalanta, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Benfica, LOSC Lille, Porto, Salzburg, Seville, Villarreal, Wolfsburg.

They will play in the play-offs for the UEFA Europa League knockout stage: Borussia Dortmund, Sheriff, Zenit.

They cannot qualify for the round of 16 but can qualify for the UEFA Europa League: Club Brugge, Leipzig, Young Boys.

THE LAST TIME OF INTER AT BERNABEU: THE NIGHT OF THE TRIUMPH IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Inter returns to play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since the 2010 Champions League final, when on 22 May he beat Bayern Munich 2-0, climbing to the top of Europe.

The Nerazzurri also faced Real Madrid in the group last season, but the match – due to the renovation of the Bernabeu – was played in Valdebebas.

The last match between Real Madrid and Inter played at the Santiago Bernabeu dates back to April 16 1986: Real’s 5-1 extra-time win, capable of recovering 3-1 at San Siro in the second leg of the Uefa Cup. The match of 16 September 1998, round of Champions, Real-Inter 2-0, with the signings of Hierro on a penalty and Clarence Seedorf, was instead played on a neutral field, in Seville ( here the story of that game and why it was played in Seville ).

There is a more recent Real Madrid-Inter at the Bernabeu, however: it is the Bernabeu Trophy – a prestigious summer tournament – won by Inter in the summer of 2001 thanks to Adriano’s prowess on a free-kick ( here the story ).

PREVIOUS

Real’s 1-0 victory in the first leg at San Siro with Rodrygo’s goal. It will be match number 19 between Inter and Real Madrid. In the previous 18 the balance is 7 Nerazzurri wins, only 2 draws and 9 wins for the Blancos. Inter’s last success dates back to 3-1 at San Siro in 1998 (Zamorano and double from Baggio).

The unforgettable precedent for Inter was the 3-1 in the 1964 European Cup final, played in Vienna.

REAL MADRID TRAINING: BENZEMA OUT

Real Madrid carried out the usual finishing training session on the eve with three absent. This is Karim Benzema, whom Carlo Ancelotti had already given up for absent after the victory against Real Sociedad. Differentiated training also for Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos.

REAL MADRID-INTER ON TV

Real Madrid-Inter will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (253 of the satellite and 484 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport Action (206 of the satellite) e Infinity +.

It will also be possible to follow the game in live streaming with Sky Go on pc, notebook and on smartphone and tablet. Match online also on Now TV. On Infinity the possibility to follow it through the dedicated app or on mediasetplay.mediaset.it/