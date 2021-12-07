Real Madrid – Inter: 2-0 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

90 ‘+ 1’ That’s all from the Santiago Bernabeu, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.22:54

90 ‘+ 1’ However, both teams access the knockout phase, on the 12th there will be a draw to know their respective opponents.22:55

90 ‘+ 1’ The blancos took first place in Group D with two big left-overs, one in time, signed by Kroos and Asensio. Nerazzurri never really dangerous but proactive and in the game until the expulsion of Barella in the 64th minute for a reaction foul on Militao.22:53

90 ‘ OVER! Real Madrid-Inter 2-0, Brych’s triple whistle.22:49

89 ‘ Vecino exchanges with Sanchez, Alaba does not let himself be overcome.22:47

88 ‘ Blancos under management, only the final whistle is awaited, Brych will not assign recovery.22:49

86 ‘ D’Ambrosio hits from the back, Courtois grabs in a high grip.22:44

85 ‘ From a corner, Skriniar’s header in Courtois’s arms.22:43

84 ‘ Cross by Perisic, fouled for a corner by Valverde.22:42

83 ‘ REAL MADRID OPPORTUNITY! Perisic sleeps in the area, Carvajal steals the ball, Mariano Diaz gets stuck in front of Handanovic.22:43

81 ‘ LATEST REAL MADRID EXCHANGE. Minutes also for Hazard, Vinicius jr.22:39

79 ‘ GOAL! REAL MADRID-Inter 2-0! Asensio network. On the developments of the corner, Asensio invents a perfect rainbow from the edge, post-goal.22:41

79 ‘ Vinicius jr brings havoc in the Nerazzurri area, excellent closure by Bastoni, Perisic takes refuge in the corner.22:37

78 ‘ REAL MADRID REPLACEMENT. Jovic’s race ends, Mariano Diaz enters.22:37

78 ‘ REAL MADRID REPLACEMENT. Applause for Kroos, excerpt for Valverde.22:37

78 ‘ REAL MADRID REPLACEMENT. Outside Rodrygo, inside Asensio.22:36

76 ‘ Slow maneuver of the nerazzurri, the blancos do not allow spaces.22:35

74 ‘ WARNED Bastoni, late on Jovic.22:32

73 ‘ Sanchez serves the overlap of D’Ambrosio, Alaba intercepts.22:32

71 ‘ REAL MADRID REPLACEMENT. Camavinga takes the place of Casemiro.22:29

70 ‘ REAL MADRID OPPORTUNITY! Casemiro vertically for Rodrygo who crosses the right on the fly, Handanovic relaxes and rejects.22:29

69 ‘ Perisic bowl in the area for Dimarco, weak header, easy prey for Courtois.22:27

67 ‘ Wrong back pass by D’Ambrosio, corner given to the blancos.22:25

66 ‘ LAST INTER CHANGE. Inzaghi recalls Lautaro and inserts Gagliardini.22:25

66 ‘ Vinicius jr from 20 meters, right over the far post.22:24

65 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Nicolò Barella’s red card was the 19th Inter received in the Champions League, with only Juventus (27) and Bayern Munich (21) having collected the most in the competition.22:40

64 ‘ EXPELLED Stretcher for reaction foul.22:23

64 ‘ WARNED Militao for misconduct.22:22

62 ‘ The spirits are heated between Militao and Barella, brawl on the pitch.22:22

60 ‘ Sanchez immediately shot, right throttled to the side.22:20

60 ‘ INTER REPLACEMENT Relay attack between Dzeko and Sanchez.22:19

60 ‘ INTER REPLACEMENT Inzaghi lets Calhanoglu catch his breath, Vecino enters.22:19

60 ‘ INTER REPLACEMENT Brozovic leaves the field in favor of Vidal.22:18

59 ‘ Perisic cross, Militao heads back against Lautaro, ball on the bottom.22:18

58 ‘ Kroos beats, Lautaro fails to move away, Casemiro’s central low shot, Handanovic’s easy prey.22:16

57 ‘ Vinicius jr earns a free kick at 25 meters, Skriniar foul.22:16

55 ‘ REAL MADRID OPPORTUNITY! Vinicius jr invents for Jovic who manages to conclude from a tight angle, Handanovic reactive.22:15

54 ‘ AMONITE D’Ambrosio, tactical foul on Vinicus jr.22:14

53 ‘ Filter by Vinicius jr for Jovic, excellent diagonal by Dimarco.22:11

52 ‘ From a corner, Casemiro’s header, high.22:10

51 ‘ Vinicius jr on the edge for Jovic, stopped by Brozovic, Rodrygo’s right-footed shot deflected for a corner by Perisic.22:11

50 ‘ Casemiro on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.22:08

48 ‘ Calhanoglu in the corridor for Barella shooting high from a great position.22:06

46 ‘ INTER REPLACEMENT Dumfries remains in the locker room, Dimarco positions himself in defense, D’Ambrosio gets on the wing.22:50

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Real Madrid-Inter 1-0, maneuver by the Nerazzurri.22:05

Ancelotti can be satisfied and can continue to take advantage of the spaces at the restart, trying to close the race; Inzaghi must raise the quality and incisiveness of the plays in the last meters.21:50

Fraction with not particularly high rhythms, Nerazzurri more proactive but without being able to create dangers on the parts of Courtois, the blancos defend themselves with order and sting in the restart: Kroos cold Handanovic with a left from 20 meters, Jovic nearly doubling, the Nerazzurri goalkeeper is saved from the stake on Rodrygo. 21:49

45 ‘+ 1’ END OF FIRST HALF. Real Madrid-Inter 1-0, Kroos decides.21:47

45 ‘+ 1’ From a corner, Casemiro unmarks Rodrygo in the area, a powerful but imprecise right-footer, outside the net.21:47

45 ‘ REAL MADRID POLE! Maneuvered action by the blancos, Kroos for Rodrygo who turns in the area, his right smashes on the wood, Handanovic motionless.21:45

42 ‘ Dzeko’s cross, Mendy jumps higher than Dumfries.21:42

41 ‘ Dzeko tames for Perisic, a right contrived by Carvajal.21:41

40 ‘ Restart of Vinicius jr., Kroos puts it in the area, Bastoni is well positioned.21:40

38 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Toni Kroos scored Real Madrid’s 1000th goal in the European Cup / Champions League, making the Spanish club the first to reach this milestone (excluding qualifiers).21:39

36 ‘ REAL MADRID OPPORTUNITY! Carvajal cuts the field and serves Jovic in depth, touch below to overtake Handanovic but the ball goes out on the outside of the net.21:37

35 ‘ From corner, Perisic in aerobatics does not frame the mirror.21:35

35 ‘ The Nerazzurri remain ahead, earning corners in the series.21:35

33 ‘ Perisic forces Rodrygo to recover defensive, the ball is again in a corner.21:35

31 ‘ INTER POLE! Calhanoglu’s corner cut, Perisic spits it with his head, the ball hits the outside wood and goes out.21:32

31 ‘ Perisic goes down on the wing, Carvajal stops him in the corner.21:31

29 ‘ The action continues, Calhanoglu tries from distance, a conclusion to forget.21:30

29 ‘ Dumfries works the ball for Brozovic, shot blocked by Casemiro.21:29

27 ‘ Dzeko slips away on the right, cross deflected for a corner by Militao.21:31

25 ‘ Perisic’s cross, Dzeko fails to give head strength, Courtois grabs the ball.21:26

23 ‘ Vinicius jr falls in the area looking for contact with Dumfries, Brych signals him to get up.21:24

22 ‘ Barella rests in the area for Lautaro, left on the fly, ball in orbit.21:22

21 ‘ Calhanoglu’s filter for Lautaro, Alaba decisive ahead of Barella.21:21

19 ‘ Perisic triangulates in the area with Calhanoglu, Carvajal takes refuge in the corner.21:20

18 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Toni Kroos has scored in two consecutive Champions League appearances for the first time in his career (120 total matches in the competition).21:27

17 ‘ GOAL! REAL MADRID-Inter 1-0! Kroos network. Rodrygo serves Kroos at 20 meters, left tense in the lower corner, Handanovic is beaten.21:19

16 ‘ The Nerazzurri keep possession, the blancos wait in their own half.21:17

14 ‘ Barella from the right, Militao with the head concedes the first corner of the match.21:14

13 ‘ Jovic opens for Rodrygo, right on the outside of the net.21:14

12 ‘ Dumfries hits from the back, Carvajal neutralizes Perisic’s right-footed shot.21:13

10 ‘ Lautaro tries to extend for Dzeko, Militao stands in the way.21:10

8 ‘ Barella falls into the area on the slight detention of Carvajal, Brych pushes on.21:09

7 ‘ Attempt from outside Brozovic, his left falls just over the crossbar.21:07

6 ‘ Bastoni presses on the left, Militao heads away.21:07

4 ‘ Barella opens for Dumfries, low cross, Brozovic of first intention, shot countered by Alaba.21:05

2′ Immediately Vinicius jr forward, points the area and places the right, to the side, not by much.21:04

1 ‘ START Real Madrid-Inter, ball to the blancos.21:01

The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the German whistle Brych.20:48

De Vrij sees himself on the bench, Inzaghi gives continuity to D’Ambrosio in the three-man defense. Confidence in front of the Lautaro-Dzeko tandem with Dumfries and Perisic on the flanks.20:13

Out Benzema, Jovic plays in the trident completed by Rodrygo and Vinicius jr. Ancelotti confirms the remaining 10 elevenths of the grid that snatched the pass from Tiraspol.20:09

3-5-2 for Inter: Handanovic – D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic – Lautaro, Dzeko. Available: Cordaz, Radu, de Vrij, Kolarov, Dimarco, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Vecino, Sensi, Vidal, Sanchez.20:11

Here are the formations. Real Madrid with 4-3-3: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy – Modric, Casemiro, Kroos – Rodrygo, Jovic, Vinicius jr. Available: Lunin, Fuidias, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Valverde, Mariano Diaz, Camavinga, Vazquez, Isco, Hazard, Asensio.20:06

Both teams already qualified for the round of 16, tonight the first of the group will be decided between the blancos – two points ahead – and the Nerazzurri.20:02

At the Santiago Bernabeu everything is ready for Real Madrid-Inter, sixth and final day of the Champions League, Group D.8:00 pm