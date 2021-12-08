Real Madrid-Inter 2-0, the report cards: Calhanoglu step back, Militao impassable wall

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter (18 ‘Kroos, 81’ Asensio)

Inter report cards (by Giacomo Iacobellis)

Handanovič 5.5 – Kroos at 18 ‘realizes what in Spain they would call a golazo, but the Nerazzurri goalkeeper is not free from blame given the 25 meters away. In the rest of the match he is not very busy, but he keeps a good guard and is innocent on Asensio’s left-footed goalkeeper.

D’Ambrosio 5.5 – Neither De Vrij nor Dimarco, in the end he is the central third of Inter at the Bernabéu. Contains Vinicius Jr with difficulty in the first half, then in the second half he passes wide to the right with Dimarco in defense and Inter are affected at an offensive level. From that band, in fact, there are no more opportunities to try to hurt.

Škriniar 6.5 – Together with Brozovic, it’s always up to him to restart Inter’s maneuver. He does not hesitate to get out with the ball when he sees the first gap available, in addition to making a door with Jovic stopping him with excellent results.

Sticks 6 – How much personality for the ’99 class, who often advance on the line of the midfielders looking for the pocket for the winger. In defense there are some small flaws, but overall his performance is still positive.

Dumfries 6 – The Dutchman wins the ballot on the right wing and responds with a massive breakthrough that almost leads to 0-1 after a few minutes of play. His performance is courageous and deserves a pass, even if in the interval Inzaghi chooses to retrace his steps and entrust that lane to a more defensive D’Ambrosio (From 46 ‘Dimarco 6 – Some good ideas in the opposing half of the field, above all the goal ball in the 69th minute, but in general the game ends shortly after his entry).

Stretcher 4.5 – He immediately tries to put the weight of Inter and the match on his shoulders, but he is too permissive when at 18 ‘he allows Kroos to take aim and punch Handanovic from a distance. At the opening of the second half he has the good ball to score the 1-1, but he shoots high, gets nervous and gets sent off for a naive tap to Militao. For detachment, this time he is the negative protagonist of the match.

Brozovic 6.5 – Ancelotti said it during the conference: “Brozo is the brain of Inter”. That’s right, because the Croatian is the switch that turns the Nerazzurri on and off at will. In addition, it also takes a couple of decisive closings like the one on Vinicius at the half hour (From 61 ‘Vecino 5.5 – The Uruguayan is displaced by the red in Barella and Inzaghi’s tactical move thus fails to change the inertia of the match).

Çalhanoğlu 5 – Good start like his teammates, but slowly he gets lost along the way and misses more than one decisive pass on the trocar. Step back from the last period (From 61 ‘Vidal 5.5 – The whistled ex Barcelona tries to drag his teammates in the most difficult moment, but besides a couple of rough interventions on the opponents there is very little in the half hour of play more recovery).

Perišić 6.5 – Don’t ask him about the future, the Croatian side only thinks about the present and in the first half he is one of the best in the field. He drops slightly in the second, while continuing to guarantee a good job in the two phases of the game in front of Carvajal. The best of Inter together with Brozovic and Skriniar.

Džeko 5.5 – The challenge in the challenge with Militao feels more like a wrestling match. The Bosnian puts his body into it, moves a lot and looks for the winning gore, but the former Port today appears to be a truly impassable wall (From 61 ‘Sánchez 6 – He gives speed and unpredictability to the Nerazzurri attack, but he too can do little in ten against eleven).

Lautaro Martínez 5 – One of the most negative notes of the night in Madrid: the long-awaited man, who – it must be remembered – is not in 100% physical condition, disappoints expectations by being canceled by the Alaba-Militao duo in front of one of the teams that were most interested to him (From 67 ‘Gagliardini 5.5 – The game is now closed when he enters, the former Atalanta does not leave his mark).

Simone Inzaghi 5.5 – His Inter is playing on par with Real Madrid for at least an hour, but getting too unbalanced after the goal conceded by Kroos and risking to go to the mat before the break. Also in the second half the Nerazzurri enter the field well and Mr. Inzaghi tries to give the game a further shock with four almost immediate changes, but the expulsion of a nervous Barella brings the curtain down prematurely. It is difficult to ask him and his team for something more against Ancelotti’s troops, even if D’Ambrosio’s choice from 1 ‘- later corrected to 46’ – did not completely convince.

Real Madrid report cards (by Andrea Piras)

Courtois 6 – He defends Real Madrid’s poles well even if on some occasions, especially on crosses, he comes out a little. But be careful about the conclusions towards the door.

Carvajal 7 – Perisic often attacks by aiming at him but he is not surprised by focusing on the ball rather than on the croatian’s feints.

Eder Militao 6.5 – He must put a patch on it several times inside the penalty area. A constant presence especially on the many crosses coming from the bottom.

Alaba 6.5 – Solicited, like all the defense of Real Madrid, by a proactive Inter. However, he manages to assert his experience, sometimes even with interventions at the limits of the regulation.

Mendy 6 – Dumfries’ speed puts him in crisis in the first few minutes. The winger of Inter is always sought by his teammates but after having taken the measures he is more precise in the closures.

Modric 6.5 – Get applause from the “Bernabeu” with its geometry and its dribbling properties. All this combined with a lot of racing.

Casemiro 6.5 – He defends very low, sometimes leaving space for Brozovic to finish but it is always the usual amount of energy and quantity in the middle of the field. Auspicious for Kroos’ goal with a veil that sends Barella out of sight. From 71 ‘Camavinga 6 – He positions himself in front of the defense showing excellent ideas.

Kroos 7 – He does not start very well on the pressure of the Nerazzurri players but as soon as he is granted a bit of space he hits: control with the right and left-handed to cross behind Handanovic for the 1-0. From 78 ‘Valverde sv

Rodrygo 6.5 – From its descent and its horizontal passage, the Kroos network is born. At the sunset of the first half he hits the full post after a nice round conclusion and a few moments later he kicks on the outside of the net. In the second half he engages Handanovic with a nice diagonal. From 77 ‘Asensio 7 – A few minutes after his entrance he leaves his mark on the match with a great goal per turn that gives a basin to the post and bags into Handanovic’s goal.

Jovic 6 – Called to replace a player of the caliber of Benzema, certainly not an easy role. After a difficult first half, he gets more into the game of his own by warming up Handanovic’s gloves in the second half. From 78 ‘Diaz sv

Vinicius 6 – When the ball starts, it is always a danger for the Nerazzurri defense, who often also resort to hard manners. However, prove to be on the ball. From 82 ‘Hazard sv

Carlo Ancelotti 7 – After a difficult start, with the home defeat against Sheriff, he closes the group in first place with his team capable of scoring by making the most of the opportunities created.