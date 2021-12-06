Sports

Real Madrid Inter where to see it on TV

MILAN – After the league success against Roma, Inter are preparing to return to the field for the Champions League in the match of Tuesday 7 December at 9pm against Real Madrid, matchday 6 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage. The challenge between the two formations that have already snatched the pass for the round of 16 of the competition will decide which team will close Group D as first or second in the standings.

REAL MADRID-INTER, WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV

Real Madrid-Inter will be disputed Tuesday 7 December at 9 pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (253 of the satellite and 484 of the digital terrestrial), Sky Sport Action (206 of the satellite) e Infinity +.

It will also be possible to follow the game in live streaming with Sky Go on pc, notebook and on smartphone and tablet. Match online also on Now TV. On Infinity the possibility to follow it through the dedicated app or on mediasetplay.mediaset.it/

ALL THE UPDATES ON INTER TV

On Inter TV as always, updates and links in the pre-match, with the latest on the match from the Santiago Bernabéu. After the final whistle, the insights and interviews with the protagonists.

