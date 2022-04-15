Real Madrid is already studied in Mexican schools: Aguirre

Midtime Editorial

It is impossible to beat them! Javier AguirreTechnical Director of Majorcaspoke about the recent triumph of the real Madrid about chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league. Meringues and Blues starred in one of the most memorable series of the European competition in recent years.

I have faced what I have suffered: Aguirre

“The Madrid in its countryside and with its people and with 13 under the sleeve is little less than impossible to defeat him. Madrid is already studied in schools in Mexico or the United States. I have faced and I have suffered, you have to finish them well finished off because there is no way”, he declared. Javier Aguirre (Recovered by the Diario Marca).

Similarly, Vasco expressed that “LaLiga is going through a good moment” and congratulated Unai Emery Y Carlo Ancelotti for having obtained their respective passes to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. Aguirre also praised the Cholo Simeonewhom he recently defeated in domestic competition.

“It seems to me that we are disrespecting a great coachpeople cannot be so tough when they are a transparent person and have won everything. It’s not fair and I give him my full support. Cholismo is a verb. Few coaches treat him like him.”

Remembering that the Atletico Madrid from Diego Pablo Simeon will be measured this April 13 against the Manchester City from Pep Guardiolain the second leg of Quarter finals from UCL. However, the Colchoneros will not be able to count on the presence of the Mexican, Hector Herreranor of Jose Maria Gimenez.

