Real Madrid is exposed to the greatest ridicule in its history with Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé’s future is up in the air again. Bondy’s attacker has assured that he has not made the final decision on his plans for the 2022-2023 season and is evaluating the option of staying at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has been repeatedly offered a blank check so that decide what you want to charge. The Parisians, in addition, have ‘secured’ him the captaincy of the team and endless variables to retain him.

Real Madrid, for its part, sees the alarms going off because, despite the rumors of recent months, There is no signed agreement between the White House and the 23-year-old. Mbappé has been the great objective of Florentino Pérez and company for four or five years and the summer of 2022 appeared as the time marked for him to make the ‘jump’ to the Santiago Bernabéu, but the situation does not seem to be as clear as it seemed.

The president of the Madrid entity He does not want a novel that began in 2017 to spread further, when Madrid was very close to getting Mbappé’s services, but at the last minute the player reached an agreement to wear the PSG shirt for five years. His bond with the Parisians expires on June 30 and the ‘merengues’ want him to decide now, but he will take more time and impatience, nerves and fear grow.

Questioned this Sunday by ‘Amazon Prime Video’ about his future, Mbappé pointed out that “No, I haven’t made my decision, everyone knows. I think there are new elements and many parameters, I don’t want to be wrong”, also assuring that “of course to continue in the PSG it is another possibility”. These ‘new parameters’ may be directly related to their image rights. They want to have them one hundred percent; something that PSG would accept, but Madrid does not see it so clearly.

The mess of image rights

During the national team break, Mbappé was one of the great protagonists in France after refusing to participate in advertisements of the French Football Federation (FFF). Bondy’s does not accept that his name appears with sponsors with whom he is not related and stopped his participation, causing the FFF to warn the footballer that he was not fulfilling the duties of the ‘Les bleus’ players.

His lawyer, in fact, declared shortly after in ‘L’Equipe’ that “when a player is selected for the first time in the France team, he signs a document that is given to him and that will govern their rights and obligations in the selection”, adding that “andThis document becomes effective when signed and expires five years after the end of your professional career. It’s not realistic to make such a long commitment.”

Delphine Verheyden insisted that “in addition to the loss of income that there may be for the players, there is above all a great risk of distortion of their image”, emphasizing that “Kylian wants to intervene in what he generates”. It is a key point for the future of the French attacker to be resolved and Real Madrid could be the one who ends up losing if it does not give in to the demands of the footballer, who would arrive as a free agent.

Not signing Mbappé would be ridiculous

Mbappé’s most recent statements could be a wake-up call or a pressure method for Real Madrid to which they will have to ‘respond’ soon, because the reality is that they are not in a position to let the French player’s train pass, especially after that he has become the great illusion of Real Madrid for the future. It has been a tacit promise from Florentino Pérez to the fans and, if he does not achieve it, he would sign his worst defeat as merengue president.

The Madrid has in favor, in any case, that Mbappé has dreamed of playing in white since he was very young and that he has had the intention, for a long time, of following in the footsteps of two of his great idols in the world of football: Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. It is a golden opportunity and he is aware that he would be the great leader of the Madrid team in the short and long term.

And if Mbappé has doubts?

In addition to PSG’s final offensive and the demands for his image rights, there may be another factor that is making Mbappé doubt his future: the moment of a Real Madrid that, despite still leading LaLiga and in the quarterfinals final of the Champions League, has been marked in most of the matches. Carlo Ancelotti has seen himself ‘overcome’ and his approaches have generated many doubts. The White House does not seem to have a defined sports project… and that could alienate Kylian.