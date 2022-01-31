Real Madrid is made for Mbappé: he will earn 50 million a year!

Exclusive to Bild, the French striker will transfer to the Blancos on a free transfer: the situation of Vinicius Junior to be defined

While in Europe it is very hot hours for the next closure of the winter transfer market, news arrives from Germany that could already upset the next summer transfer market: according to what the authoritative newspaper reports. Bild, indeed, Kylian Mbappé and the real Madrid they would have reached the final agreement and from June the striker of the PSG will wear the white shirt. Operation on a free transfer basis for the Spaniards, who will guarantee the French star an annual salary from 50 million euros.

An incredible signing that would make Mbappé the highest paid player in the world and that would bring Real back to the era of the Galacticos, a news that would confirm the will of the Spaniards to bet everything on Mbappé, who in Madrid will not feel the third man on the poster. as happens at PSG with Messi and Neymar, but it will be the backbone of an ambitious project. Last summer the Spaniards had offered 170 million that PSG had refused, next summer Mbappé would arrive in Paris at no cost (from tomorrow he will be free to sign with another club).

With the arrival of the French at Real, the situation of Vinicius Junior, same role of the transalpine and certainly against the idea of ​​sitting on the bench. At the right figures, it could also be a great opportunity for the Italians.