Real Madrid – Mercato: a Galactico has no fear about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo fans are obviously worried about the end of the career of their protege, who wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but saw the doors of the biggest European clubs slam in his face. Resigned, the Portuguese will therefore stay with the Red Devils until January, at least. But other fans are worried: those of the Portuguese selection because their captain and undisputed leader risks arriving out of shape at the Qatari World Cup.
But the legend Luis Figo wanted to reassure them: “I have no doubts about the quality, investment and professionalism of Cristiano. I am sure that he will arrive in the best conditions at the World Cup. Portugal can be serene, he will arrive at the top of his form because he will train perfectly for that”. Perhaps also that the fivefold Ballon d’Or will have found a starting place in Erik ten Hag’s eleven by then…
to summarize
Asked by a Spanish media about the setbacks of Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, Luis Figo thinks that his ex-teammate will arrive at the World Cup in good shape. And that he will be able to bounce back in the months to come, perhaps even with MU …