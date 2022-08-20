Real Madrid – Mercato: Casemiro is already overshadowing Cristiano Ronaldo at MU

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

Real Madrid fans still have to pinch themselves to believe it. Casemiro has just left for Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, he even took off this morning to pass his medical examination at the Red Devils but he will be too fair to play against Liverpool.

“I lived the most wonderful story that I could have ever imagined. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home, he posted as a farewell on social networks. Even in a thousand lifetimes I will not be able to give back to Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid! »

In Spain, Real Madrid can already rub their hands because of the amount recovered on his transfer to MU: 72 million euros + 15 bonus! This astronomical figure would make it the third biggest transfer in the history of the Spanish club behind Cristiano Ronaldo (€105m, to Juve) and Angel Di Maria (€75m, to MU).