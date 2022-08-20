Entertainment

Real Madrid – Mercato: Casemiro is already overshadowing Cristiano Ronaldo at MU

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

Real Madrid fans still have to pinch themselves to believe it. Casemiro has just left for Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, he even took off this morning to pass his medical examination at the Red Devils but he will be too fair to play against Liverpool.

“I lived the most wonderful story that I could have ever imagined. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home, he posted as a farewell on social networks. Even in a thousand lifetimes I will not be able to give back to Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid! »

In Spain, Real Madrid can already rub their hands because of the amount recovered on his transfer to MU: 72 million euros + 15 bonus! This astronomical figure would make it the third biggest transfer in the history of the Spanish club behind Cristiano Ronaldo (€105m, to Juve) and Angel Di Maria (€75m, to MU).

to summarize

While Casemiro has decided to set sail and leave Real Madrid to sign for Manchester United this summer, the Brazilian midfielder has already entered the history of the Spanish club by becoming the 3rd biggest Merengue transfer.

Bastien Aubert

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ana de Armas, the Latina Marilyn Monroe

7 mins ago

an accident just before the festivities

8 mins ago

‘Only Murders in the Building’ has been renewed for a third season

18 mins ago

He suffered a stroke while filming the GOT series and another when he acted in the play Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Broadway – PEOPLE Online

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button