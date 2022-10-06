Real Madrid – Mercato: Casemiro lives hell with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: the complete list of the Merengues

The matches follow one another and look alike for Casemiro (30) at Manchester United. A true idol of Real Madrid, after winning everything for almost 10 years with his acolytes Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the Brazilian midfielder does not have happy days with the Red Devils.

Blame it on Erik Ten Hag, who, like his management of Cristiano Ronaldo, only makes him play ends of matches. Entered in full debacle on Sunday against Manchester City (at 1-4), the Brazilian midfielder was only established against Real Sociedad on September 8 in the Europa League (0-1) and only started one of the six matches he played!

“I wonder what impact this has on someone like him, wonders Rio Ferdinand. He must say to himself: “I am happy to be here, but I feel a little despised, given what I have accomplished”. I’d be surprised if he didn’t feel like that. The latest news is that former glory Real Madrid are set to start against Everton next weekend. It would then be Casemiro’s first start in the Premier League.