Real Madrid – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to haunt Florentino Perez

Zapping Goal! soccer club Rea Madrid: top 10 goalscorers in history

Florentino Perez thought he was done with those hallway noises, but that was too much to ask of Real Madrid fans. On tour in the United States for friendly preparation matches, Real stopped in Los Angeles at UCLA and President Merengue signed a few autographs to a crowd of American Madridistas. The supporters took the opportunity to make an unexpected request to him.

“Bring Cristiano Back”

The Casa Blanca supporters present on the spot demanded a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Florentino Perez. The president did not react but this first suggestion then launched a wave in the same vein ‘Bring Cristiano back’, ‘Don’t let him go to Atletico’. The video was relayed by the Madrid media As. We also hear some supporters let go “we want the 15th”, it seems that for Perez, Bringing back a new Champions League is more tempting than bringing back CR7.